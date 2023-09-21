Applications Now Open For New COTF Gowan Health Indigenous Scholarships For Occupational Therapy Studies

“This support will foster pathways to success in the field of occupational therapy, amplifying Indigenous perspectives and honouring Indigenous ways of living.” Gowan Consulting

COTF is excited to announce the launch of this new scholarship program aimed at providing financial support to Indigenous students pursuing graduate education in Occupational Therapy in Canada. This scholarship program showcases the commitment to empowering the next generation of Indigenous Occupational Therapists.

“We are proud to name this new scholarship opportunity in partnership with Nancy Gowan in recognition of her tireless pursuit of post-secondary support for Occupational therapy in Canada,” says Cale Wadden, President of COTF.“Special thanks to Gowan Consulting, CAOT & the COTF Board of Directors for partnering so more Indigenous students will receive the support they need to achieve their Occupational Therapy aspirations.”

The Gowan Health Indigenous Scholarship aims to support Indigenous academics in attaining their graduate degree in the Occupational Therapy Master's program within Canada. The intention is to support Indigenous people pursuing graduate studies and their unique needs financially. There will be two $1,500 scholarships awarded.

“The Gowan Health Indigenous Scholarship is an example of an amazing initiative that makes all of us at CAOT incredibly proud to partner with COTF,” says Phillip Wendt, CAOT President.“This scholarship is not only an important first step in demonstrating the dedication and commitment of OTs and OTAs across the country to Canada's Indigenous Peoples, but also a shining example of how we can work together towards creating a more equitable, sustainable, and accessible healthcare system for all.”