Yada Yoga Extends Wellness Support To Protestors In The Entertainment Industry On The Picket Lines

Yada Yoga Massage on the Picket Line
Yada Yoga is proud to stand with picketing artists, providing on-site massage therapy.
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Yada Yoga will be joining the picket lines outside of Amazon Studios in Culver City Thursday, 9/21, offering free massages and holistic wellness solutions to provide much-needed peace and tranquility to the dedicated actors and writers fighting for fair wages and treatment in the entertainment industry.
No stranger to the entertainment industry, Yada Yoga has been a staple on film and tv sets, industry events, and concierge visits offering services for actors, writers, entertainers and more.
“We are honored to stand with these artists during this crucial time,” said Sarah Wylie, Director of Partnerships and Operations at Yada Yoga.“Our mission has always been to enhance the well-being of individuals, and we believe that by providing free massages and moments of serenity to the picket lines, we can empower these incredible artists in their pursuit of fairness.”
On the picket lines, Yada Yoga's team of certified therapists will offer complimentary massages to actors and writers, promoting physical and mental well-being. This activity underscores Yada Yoga's commitment to using wellness as a tool for positive change and social impact.
