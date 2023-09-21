(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Seance Games – Metaxu
The Tarzana International Film Festival (TZIFF) Screens the World Premiere of the Horror Film, Seance Games - Metaxu!
TARZANA, CA, USA, September 21, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- The Tarzana International Film Festival (TZIFF), Sept. 29 - Oct. 1, is excited to announce the screening of the new horror film Seance Games - Metaxu with Eric Roberts. This World Premiere is written, directed, and produced by Tané McClure, daughter of famed Western star and actor, Doug McClure.
Tané is a working actress, having accumulated over 100 film and television credits. McClure in no stranger to the horror genre, having starred in the 2009 vampire film, Revamped, alongside Billy Drago, Martin Kove, Sam J. Jones, Christa Campbell, and action star Fred Williamson to name a few. Revamped was written, directed, produced by and co-starred TZIFF President, Jeff Rector.“I'm so thrilled for Tané and her feature film directorial debut. She is an amazing actress and filmmaker and Seance Games - Metaxu is only the beginning!”, Rector said.
Other festival World Premiere films screening include the comedy, Another Man's Trash, It's Time, Piggy Pal, Deadly Draw, and the drama, Depth of Field.
TZIFF has also created a new partnership with Edgar Rice Burroughs, Inc., to celebrate their 100-year centennial and screen the award-winning Tarzan documentary, Tarzan: The Man Behind the Legend, followed by a Q&A with the director of the film, Robert DeYoung, actor Wolf Larson (Tarzan TV series), and ERB, Inc. President, Jim Sullos. Edgar Rice Burroughs is one of the most prolific and successful authors in the world, best known for creating Tarzan of the Apes, John Carter of Mars, Carson of Venus, The Land That Time Forgot and At The Earth's Core, among others.
ERB Studios is currently poised to bring more of his literary creations to the screen. TZIFF will be honoring Edgar Rice Burroughs with the first ever Edgar Rice Burroughs Legacy Award at the festival's Closing Night Gala & Awards Show. Every year thereafter, the award will be presented to an iconic industry writer known for their work in the genres of science fiction, fantasy and adventure.
TZIFF will also be celebrating the Warner Bros. centennial with a screening of the feature film, The Brothers Warner, directed by Cass Warner Sperling, granddaughter of the WB studio head, Harry Warner. This award-winning documentary chronicles the creation and rise of the very first Hollywood Studio, Warner Bros., in 1923.
The Tarzana International Film Festival is excited to be returning to the beautiful Regal Cinemas at the Sherman Oaks Galleria for their festival screenings and events. The festival will conclude on Sunday with the semi-formal, red carpet Closing Night Gala and Awards Dinner at the exclusive Braemar Country Club in the hills overlooking the beautiful San Fernando Valley and Tarzana.
Festival Tickets and info are available on the TZIFF website and Film Freeway .
ABOUT THE TARZANA INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL
The mission of the Tarzana International Film Festival is to promote and support inclusive and culturally diverse perspectives and content. TZIFF continues to cultivate independent film and create, develop, discover and celebrate extraordinary filmmaking from around the world. The Tarzana International Film Festival is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization.
