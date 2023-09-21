Governor's Roundtable On Growing Michigan's Life Sciences Industry Announced At Statewide Conference

ANN ARBOR, MI, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- The Michigan Biosciences Industry Association (MichBio ) will host a“Governor's Roundtable on Growing Michigan's Life Sciences Industry” on Tuesday, October 24, 2023, in Lansing, MI.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer will headline the event. In addition, Quentin Messer, Jr, CEO of the Michigan Economic Development Corporation, and the Co-Chairs of the Michigan Biosciences Legislative Caucus – Reps. Julie Rogers (D) and Douglas Wozniak (R), and Sens. Sam Singh (D) and Mark Huizenga (R) – will participate, alongside an exclusive blue-ribbon panel of bioscience company executives. In addition, life science industry leaders, economic development representatives, legislators, policymakers, and more, will comprise the broader group of attendees.

“The purpose of the Roundtable is to provide an occasion for bioscience industry leaders to share their perspectives on the challenges and opportunities facing the cluster, and what Michigan must do to be more competitive and ensure a bright, sustainable future as a leading life sciences ecosystem”, according to Stephen Rapundalo, PhD, President and CEO, MichBio. Time will be set aside for a general Q&A after the main panel discussion concludes.

The Roundtable was announced during the Michigan Life Sciences Showcase, a celebration of the statewide biosciences cluster held at the Lansing Center on September 18th, wherein attendees heard about the breadth of assets and capabilities, as well as research, product development and manufacturing efforts, that is ranked top fifteen nationally.

The Showcase included tracks focused on medical devices, and drug discovery and development, sectors where Michigan ranks 5th and 9th in the nation, respectively, in number of establishments, as well as digital health technology, which is a growing sector nationwide. Also included in the Showcase, MichBio's first in-person Patient Advocacy Forum, which discussed important issues related to healthcare affordability, equity and access.

All tracks were held against a backdrop described by three plenary panels that discussed the current state of the industry from the research side, the future of care from the provider side, and what it will take to drive life sciences and care innovations into the future from the economic development and policy side. Well attended, with representatives from more than 100 organizations, the Showcase was a premier life sciences industry event for the State.

As noted by Dr. Rapundalo during“The Future of Healthcare” plenary session, the Governor's Roundtable will focus on a variety of topics such as Michigan's business climate, resources and programs in support of business formation and expansion, sustaining a talent pipeline and skilled workforce, and what policies are needed to bolster the industry's competitiveness globally.

The Roundtable is an exclusive, invitation-only event. Questions regarding the Roundtable should be directed to . Event details will be furnished by invitation.



