Ellee Ven Asks The Question We Wish We Did In“What Could He Possibly Do?”

WHAT COULD HE POSSIBLY DO

USA, September 21, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- New York City, NEW YORK- ellee ven and her band, The Groovalution, released her single, What Could He Possibly Do , on September 19th, 2023. This marks 12 singles that the performer, writer, and producer has released so far this year.

The Groovalution collaborates again with producer Terry Santiel on this track. Featured is super star guitar player Paul Jackson Jr whose career has spanned decades. He was even on Thriller! Paul's performance is an amazing add to The Groovalution veteran members including Jody Giachello on drums, Jeff Motley on keys and Kern Brantley on the bass guitar. ellee ven collaborates again with rapper Prodéje on this song.

This song was inspired by a friends' breakup and was crafted with the intension of paralleling the screaming heart strings and driving anger that can consume the severed relationship.

“It was a little too late

Like a hug right after a slap in the face

The double cross was his art

A price to charge no body could pay

What could he possibly do

to make her want to love him again

what could she possibly do

No blindness to betrayal like then.”

ellee ven's work is proof that a vested interest in self-expression and creativity can power an artistic vision. She will top off the year with over 20 new singles in 2023 alone and another batch ready for release as soon as January 2024. Recording of these songs took place in collaboration with her band The Groovalution, at The Hit Factory in New York and at Larrabee Studios in California. ellee ven's lifestyle brand is called The Groovalution . Here you can find and take the Creativity Quiz, which is a tool for identifying and harnessing the power of creativity.

You can find“What Could He Possibly Do" and all ellee ven's music wherever music lovers like to listen, including Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music and YouTube Music. The Groovalution's administrative offices are located in downtown Los Angeles, California. For catalog or further media inquiries, please contact .

Penelope Raves

The Groovalution

+1 213-314-4456



Visit us on social media:

Instagram

YouTube

Other

ellee ven performance in New York City