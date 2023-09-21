Cortavo Partners With Iugis Construction Corp To Streamline IT Operations And Boost Business Efficiency

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Cortavo streamlines iugis' IT infrastructure and help them overcome their previous IT management challenges. We are thrilled to provide iugis with a comprehensive solution to their IT management challenges. Our team worked tirelessly to ensure that the onboarding process was seamless and efficient.” - Tiffany Bloomsky, President of CortavoMARIETTA, GA, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Cortavo, a leading Managed Service Provider (MSP), is proud to announce the successful onboarding of iugis Construction Corp, a major player in the construction industry. With a comprehensive suite of IT management services, Cortavo has been able to streamline iugis' IT infrastructure and help them overcome their previous IT management challenges.
Prior to engaging Cortavo's services, iugis faced a number of IT management issues that impacted their daily operations. From slow network speeds and system downtime to outdated software and insufficient data backup protocols, iugis needed an experienced MSP to help them manage their IT infrastructure and improve their overall business efficiency.
Dave Davenport, Sr. VP of iugis, shared his experience with Cortavo's onboarding process and its impact on his organization: "We were facing significant IT challenges and needed a reliable partner to help us manage our systems. Cortavo's seamless onboarding process has made my life much easier. I've been able to take a hands-off approach to IT management and focus on other critical aspects of our business. I am very pleased with the results so far."
Tiffany Bloomsky, President of Cortavo, expressed her satisfaction with the outcome of the partnership with iugis: "We are thrilled to provide iugis with a comprehensive solution to their IT management challenges. Our team worked tirelessly to ensure that the onboarding process was seamless and efficient. We are delighted to hear that Dave and his team have been able to focus on their core business activities thanks to our services."
Cortavo's suite of IT management services includes network monitoring and security, software updates and patches, data backup and disaster recovery, and help desk support. With a focus on customer satisfaction and personalized service, Cortavo is dedicated to providing businesses with the tools they need to thrive in a constantly evolving technological landscape.
About iugis Construction Corp:
iugis Construction Corp is a leading construction company, providing high-quality services to clients across a wide range of industries. With a commitment to excellence and a focus on customer satisfaction, iugis Construction Corp has become a trusted partner for businesses looking to build and improve their operations. For more information, visit
About Cortavo:
Cortavo is the only all-inclusive managed IT solution providing unlimited service desk support, cybersecurity, internet connectivity, cloud data storage, computer hardware and software necessary to manage small to medium-sized business technology needs at a flat monthly fee. Cortavo is based in Atlanta, GA and supports thousands of small business employees throughout the southeastern United States. For more information about Cortavo and its services, visit .
