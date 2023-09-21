Century Communities Now Selling At Freedom Greene In Charlotte, NC

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS )-a top 10 national homebuilder, industry leader in online home sales, and the highest-ranked homebuilder on Newsweek's list of America's Most Trustworthy Companies 2023-is excited to announce the opening of Freedom Greene, the company's newest community in Charlotte.

The new community offers a limited selection of 52 homesites, with a lineup of two-story homes that boast modern open-concept layouts and desirable included finishes like granite countertops, stainless-steel appliances, maple cabinetry and the builder's Century

Connect® smart home package.

Homebuyers will also enjoy a prime location in the heart of Charlotte-providing easy access to Uptown, Charlotte Douglas International Airport, main commuter routes and major employers.

Now selling from the mid $300s, new homes at Freedom Greene are available to purchase on-site and online. A new model home showcasing the Kephart plan will be available for tour this month.

"We're thrilled to introduce Freedom Greene to Charlotte, offering a versatile mix of two-story floor plans in a fantastic location," said Drew Rouzer, Division Manager. "With exceptional quick move-in options available, it's a great time for buyers to find their dream home at Freedom Greene and move in 2023."

More About Freedom Greene

Now selling from the mid $300s



52 homesites

4 two-story floor plans

3 to 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 1- to 2-bay garages

Up to 2,097 square feet Quick move-in homes available!

Community Location:

4919 Raspberry Knoll Drive

Charlotte, NC 28208

980.296.8682

DISCOVER THE FREEDOM OF ONLINE HOMEBUYING:

Century Communities is proud to feature its industry-first online homebuying experience on all available homes in North Carolina.

How it works:

Learn more about the Buy Online experience at .

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS ) is one of the nation's largest homebuilders, an industry leader in online home sales, and the highest-ranked homebuilder on Newsweek's list of America's Most Trustworthy Companies 2023. Through its Century Communities and Century Communities brands, Century's mission is to build attractive, high-quality homes at affordable prices to provide its valued customers with A HOME FOR EVERY DREAM®. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding - including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Company operates in 18 states and over 45 markets across the U.S., and also offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loans subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit .

