Paul Van Every Joins IPX1031 Pacific Northwest

SEATTLE, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Investment Property Exchange Services, Inc. (IPX1031) is pleased to announce the addition of Paul Van Every as Pacific Northwest Sales Manager and Senior Vice President of the IPX1031 team.



Van Every joins forces with Milissa Ormiston who is the Vice President of Oregon and Vancouver, WA for IPX1031's Pacific Northwest Region. Together they bring the Pacific Northwest the most comprehensive 1031 knowledge, tools, and solutions that the 1031 industry can offer.

"We are incredibly excited to have such a respected and well-rounded industry veteran join the IPX1031 team. Paul understands all of the nuances of 1031 Exchange strategy and will help add significant value to our industry partners," said Jennifer Keen, IPX1031 Executive Vice President and Manager of Western Operations. "As our company faces unprecedented growth, Paul is an excellent addition who will substantially improve our presence in the Pacific Northwest Region."

With a focus on providing exceptional quality of service, Van Every's goal is to nurture long-term relationships through a foundation of loyalty and trust. He brings over a decade of 1031 Exchange, CRE, title insurance and instructional experience to IPX1031.



Van Every's responsibilities will include educating and consulting with clients as well as tax, legal, and real estate professionals to structure 1031 Tax-Deferred Exchanges locally at IPX1031's Bellevue headquarters and throughout the State of Washington.

Paul Van Every can be reached at (425)582-3487, via email at [email protected]

or on his webpage at

About IPX1031

Investment Property Exchange Services, Inc. (IPX1031) is the largest and one of the oldest Qualified Intermediaries in the United States. As a wholly owned subsidiary of Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF ), a Fortune 500 company, IPX1031 provides industry leading security for exchange funds as well as expertise and experience in facilitating all types of 1031 Exchanges. IPX1031's nationwide staff, which includes industry experts, veteran attorneys and accountants, are available to provide answers and guidance to clients and their legal and tax advisors. For more information about IPX1031 visit .

For more information, contact:

Jennifer Keen, EVP, Western Regional Manager

[email protected]

(760) 672-5368

SOURCE IPX1031