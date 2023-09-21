Kokomo Plaza Acquired: Cre-Pro, LLC, And Infinite Equity Capital, LLC, Make Big Move In Kokomo, IN

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Kokomo Plaza Facade
Ollie's at Kokomo Plaza
Availability: Kokomo Plaza
Kokomo Plaza: Diverse Tenants
Kokomo Plaza Acquisition: Cre-Pro, LLC, and Infinite Equity Capital, LLC, join forces to boost Kokomo's business landscape. Kokomo Plaza aligns perfectly with our mission to invest in properties to bring positive change to their communities” - Anna CarleyKOKOMO, IN, USA , September 21, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Cre-Pro, LLC, and Infinite Equity Capital , LLC, are thrilled to announce their joint acquisition of Kokomo Plaza, located at 513 S Reed Rd, Kokomo, IN 46901. This strategic partnership marks a significant milestone for both companies, as they expand their real estate investment portfolios and contribute to the growth and development of the Kokomo community.
Kokomo Plaza is a well-established retail and commercial property that has been a cornerstone of the Kokomo business landscape for years. Its prime location, ample parking, and diverse tenant mix make it a valuable asset with untapped potential. Cre-Pro, LLC, and Infinite Equity Capital, LLC, are committed to revitalizing and enhancing this property to create a dynamic and vibrant destination for residents and visitors alike.
"Kokomo Plaza aligns perfectly with our mission to invest in properties that have the potential to bring positive change to their communities," said Anna Carley , Counsel and Managing Director of Acquisitions and Asset Management at Infinite Equity Capital, LLC. "We look forward to working closely with Cre-Pro, LLC, and the Kokomo community to create a space that reflects the vibrancy of this city."
The property also features a 1000 sq. ft. unit available for lease , offering an exciting opportunity for businesses to become a part of this thriving retail destination.
Kokomo, often referred to as the "City of Firsts" due to its rich automotive heritage and history of technological discoveries, boasts a thriving economy. In 2018, the U.S. Department of Labor named the Kokomo Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA) as the 3rd largest employment gain in the U.S. over the last 10 years. The presence of major employers in the vicinity, such as Chrysler, General Motors, Community Health, St. Vincent Hospital, Haynes International, Delphi, and Aptiv, further underscores the economic vitality of the region. The acquisition of Kokomo Plaza and its proximity to Kokomo Town Center present a unique opportunity for Cre-Pro, LLC, and Infinite Equity Capital, LLC, to contribute to the continued growth and development of Kokomo while supporting the city's reputation as an economic powerhouse.
About Infinite Equity Capital, LLC: Infinite Equity Capital, LLC, is a real estate investment firm dedicated to creating value through strategic investments in commercial and residential properties. The company's mission is to foster sustainable development and contribute positively to the communities where it operates.
