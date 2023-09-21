(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
DynamicRX Labs Welcomes Beth Boecker as Head of Sales and Business Development in Team Expansion Beth is a terrific addition to the Dynamic RX Labs team in Washington. With her vast experience in sales, marketing, and business development, I am thrilled she decided to join our growing company.” - Bernard Brozek, CEO of Vigor Services, LLCSEATTLE, WA, USA, September 21, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Dynamic RX Labs, LLC, a 503A compounding pharmacy located in Renton, WA announced that Beth Boecker will be joining its team as the head of sales and business development.
At Dynamic RX Labs, Ms. Boecker will work with new and existing clients to understand their core business and patient needs and provide them with the products and services they need to support and grow their practices, clinics, or network of healthcare facilities.“I'm excited about my role with Dynamic Labs and our work supporting providers, clinics, and patients to get the custom medications and treatments they need to live their best lives. I have an extensive 30-year professional sales and marketing background that I feel will help me be successful in my role with Dynamic. We have big plans, and I am excited to be a part of this team and adventure!” said Beth Boecker.
Beth has vast experience in sales and marketing across a variety of healthcare and health-related businesses in the United States over the last 30+ years.
“Beth is a terrific addition to the Dynamic RX Labs team in Washington. With her vast experience in sales, marketing, and business development, I am confident that she will work with our customers and prospective business partners to ensure they will successfully grow their businesses, and deliver higher patient satisfaction to those they serve,” said Bernard Brozek, CEO of Vigor Services/Dynamic RX Labs, LLC.
About Dynamic RX Labs, LLC
DynamicRX Labs was founded in Renton, WA in 2015 We are a 503A compounding pharmacy, and full-service provider ready to support your business with excellent pricing, fast delivery, and satisfied patients. We are committed to providing our clients and their patients with high-quality, custom medications that are guaranteed to help you grow your business and patient satisfaction. Our compounded medications are safely mixed by skilled pharmacists and technicians to help these patients get the exact dosage, size, and delivery method needed. Our sterile facility complies with the highest quality standards to safely accommodate all your patient specific medication needs.
