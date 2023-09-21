(MENAFN- PR Newswire) TYSONS, Va., Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PenFed Foundation , a national 501(c)3 founded by PenFed Credit Union is proud to welcome Lieutenant General, U.S. Army (Retired) Fran M. Beaudette as their new Ambassador.
"What an honor to have someone with General Beaudette's wealth of military experience serve as an Ambassador to help us promote our innovative and life-changing programs," said PenFed Foundation President Andrea McCarren. "He is highly respected and truly understands the value of service. Having General Beaudette join our team speaks volumes." Continue Reading
Lieutenant General, U.S. Army (Retired) Francis M. Beaudette Named Ambassador at PenFed Foundation
During his 32-year career in the Army, Fran served with high performing organizations at varying levels, from a 12-man Special Forces 'A-team' to the 36,000- Soldier and Civilian US Army Special Operations Command. His operational assignments, totaling six years of deployed time, include the first Gulf War; comprehensive Africa experience to include noncombatant evacuation operations in Sierra Leone and the Congo; multiple peacekeeping operations in Kosovo; numerous deployments in Iraq, Afghanistan, the Philippines and Jordan, all during eras of war, turmoil or crisis.
"I'm proud to represent the PenFed Foundation, one of the nation's most effective and impactful veteran service organizations," said General Beaudette. "The new Foundation leadership understands that veterans are highly trained and experienced leaders. That's why our programs champion veterans through investment, education and advocacy."
Fran is an avid outdoorsman and currently resides in Charleston, SC with his wife of 34 years, Liz. They raised three children: one a Special Forces military spouse, one serving in Special Forces, and one who works for a university.
About PenFed Foundation
Founded in 2001, The PenFed Foundation is a national nonprofit organization that supports veterans in their transition from service to success. Affiliated with PenFed Credit Union, the Foundation has provided more than
$55 million
in financial support to veterans, active-duty service members and military families. The credit union funds the Foundation's personnel and most operational costs, allowing 99% of incoming donations to go directly to our programs. To learn more, please visit
.
SOURCE PenFed Foundation
MENAFN21092023003732001241ID1107115495
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.