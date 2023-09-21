"What an honor to have someone with General Beaudette's wealth of military experience serve as an Ambassador to help us promote our innovative and life-changing programs," said PenFed Foundation President Andrea McCarren. "He is highly respected and truly understands the value of service. Having General Beaudette join our team speaks volumes."

Lieutenant General, U.S. Army (Retired) Francis M. Beaudette Named Ambassador at PenFed Foundation

During his 32-year career in the Army, Fran served with high performing organizations at varying levels, from a 12-man Special Forces 'A-team' to the 36,000- Soldier and Civilian US Army Special Operations Command. His operational assignments, totaling six years of deployed time, include the first Gulf War; comprehensive Africa experience to include noncombatant evacuation operations in Sierra Leone and the Congo; multiple peacekeeping operations in Kosovo; numerous deployments in Iraq, Afghanistan, the Philippines and Jordan, all during eras of war, turmoil or crisis.

"I'm proud to represent the PenFed Foundation, one of the nation's most effective and impactful veteran service organizations," said General Beaudette. "The new Foundation leadership understands that veterans are highly trained and experienced leaders. That's why our programs champion veterans through investment, education and advocacy."

Fran is an avid outdoorsman and currently resides in Charleston, SC with his wife of 34 years, Liz. They raised three children: one a Special Forces military spouse, one serving in Special Forces, and one who works for a university.



About PenFed Foundation

Founded in 2001, The PenFed Foundation is a national nonprofit organization that supports veterans in their transition from service to success. Affiliated with PenFed Credit Union, the Foundation has provided more than

$55 million

in financial support to veterans, active-duty service members and military families. The credit union funds the Foundation's personnel and most operational costs, allowing 99% of incoming donations to go directly to our programs. To learn more, please visit

.

