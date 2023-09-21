Sysdyne Announces Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML) Single Sign On (SSO) Authentication Now Available

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Helps Solve Critical Security Requirements Expected by Leading Ready-Mix Concrete Enterprises.
STAMFORD, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Sysdyne Technologies , the Leading Cloud-Native Software Platform for Ready-Mix Concrete Producers, announces SAML SSO Authentication is now available. Demand for security assertion continues to rise as companies need to manage large numbers of user identities more efficiently, while also improving security and compliance capabilities. SAML helps make systems more secure in that user authentication information can be managed in one place and is never transmitted through or stored by third-party service providers. SAML also extends single sign-on (SSO) experiences regardless of which software and technology platform that a user is logging in to.
“SAML SSO delivers on our promise of simplification for our industry, and we are thrilled that concrete producers who want to deploy it can now do so on Sysdyne's cloud-native technology platform,” said Jill Zhang, President and Chief Executive Officer at Sysdyne Technologies.“Users have long been very appreciative of Sysdyne having SSO across different products. SAML authentication allows for leveraging customers identity provider (IdP) and takes the SSO user experience to the next level with greater security, an even more friction free user experience, and better management controls over users and their authentications across systems.”
Supported by identity providers and access management systems, SAML allows for a fast and secure login across cloud software. This is enabled using Single Sign-On (SSO) requiring only a single authentication by the user to access all connected services. Advantages include:
. Removes the need to log in with a username and password to each service separately.
. Allows activation and termination of user credentials in one place across all systems.
. Lowers user friction when working across multiple software systems.
. Lowers risk of user accounts being hacked or users simply forgetting their passwords.
. Saves time and money for all parties.
“Many producers use different IdPs to manage access,” added Zhang.“SAML SSO allows our customers to manage their authentication policies with-in their IdP while relying on cloud software partners like Sysdyne for best-in-class enterprise business solutions. I'm proud of the team here who continue to advance innovation in our industry leading products.”
About Sysdyne
Sysdyne is the only fully interoperable cloud-native software platform purpose built for ready-mix concrete operations; from sales, to production, to delivery management, billing and analytics (BI). Sysdyne's innovative cloud batch, cloud dispatch, delivery tracking, paperless ticketing, and customer collaboration applications help concrete producers run more efficiently and profitably. Sysdyne is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, with full product suite US based support servicing customers around the world.
