Bayview Hunters Point Youth Climate & Environmental Justice Summit Confronts Community Injustices

Bayview Hunters Point Youth Climate and Environmental Justice Summit Confronts Community Injustices through Education, Arts, and Activism. We are doing this work because the fight for climate and environmental justice is not a sprint, but a marathon walked one day at a time. Together, we will continue our shared journey.” - Arieann Harrison, Founder for Marie Harrison Community Foundation.BAYVIEW, CA, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Please join us for BaySpark2023 : Igniting Youth Action for Climate and Environmental Justice. This is a STE(A)M-oriented hands-on day of learning aimed at inspiring participants to get involved, explore and learn about different strategies for activism around climate issues and environmental justice and internship opportunities. Additionally, expressive arts activities will provide a compelling avenue to engage young minds in grappling with climate and environmental justice concerns, enabling them to articulate their ideas and emotions through creative outlets. The summit is on Saturday, September 23rd, 2023, 10am-3pm at SFPUC Southeast Community Center in Bayview, San Francisco (1550 Evans St.). This first annual community engagement event is organized by the Marie Harrison Community Foundation (MHCF) with community partners.
The Marie Harrison Community Foundation was founded to provide a powerful platform for new community leadership by supporting students and families pursuing a higher education. The foundation is vocal for environmental and social justice in the Bayview Hunters Point. The foundation works to fill in the gaps of services that are provided to low-income communities of color by building bridges to economic and environmental well-being, as well as, education for community members to be active in positive change. MHCF creates continuing education programs to address the needs of teachers and their student communities.
Bayview Hunters Point is primarily an African American low-income community on the bay in southeast San Francisco. Residents of the area are negatively impacted by many pollution issues plaguing the environment, including radioactive and toxic contamination while also suffering high rates of asthma and cancer. It's ranked as one of the most at-risk communities from pollution in California.
The Bayview Hunters Point has disproportionately borne the burden of environmentally adverse public and private actions. The history of power generation, wastewater treatment facilities, shipbuilding and nuclear military facilities places the Southeastern Community squarely at ground zero in the middle of major issues with continued exposure and adjacency to brownfields. Coupled with the reality of sea level rise in coming decades, our youth must be given a place at the table of change to manifest a different future.
“We are doing this work because the fight for climate and environmental justice is not a sprint, but a marathon walked one day at a time. Together, we will continue our shared journey of galvanizing and empowering youthful voices, fostering our resilient communities, and nurturing a future that's both sustainable and vibrant.” said Arieann Harrison, Founder for Marie Harrison Community Foundation.
BaySpark2023 is designed for TAY (transitional aged youth around the ages of 15-25, yet it is a public event with friends and families of all ages invited to participate. There will be workshops, a local talent showcase, arts and crafts, free lunch, and an opportunity to meet new people and network! 'Engaging Youth in Defending the Inflation Reduction Act: A Multi Platform Approach' is the featured workshop facilitated by Jacqueline Omotalde, Climate Investments National Director at Dream.org. This workshop aims to equip youth attendees with the tools and knowledge to defend the Inflation Reduction Act through new media, social media, and traditional civic engagement. Bayview YMCA will conduct a LIVE Podcast featuring youth voices sharing their lived experiences fueling this youth-led movement.
BaySpark2023 will support youth-led solutions centered within this southeastern community by investing resources necessary to bring alive their vision for a healthy community on a just planet. 'Igniting Youth Action for Climate and Environmental Justice' is indigenously oriented but will need partners and collaborators to be sustainable." said Roselyne (Cissie) Swig, philanthropist and Chuck Collins, founders of advocacy group the Bayview Alliance and Angelique Tompkins, community activist.
BaySpark2023 is supported by the following organizations: Leaders 4 EARTH, Party of Social Liberation, Malik Seneferu, Value Culture, SF Surfriders, Bayview Alliance, Bay Area Air Quality Management District, Bayview YMCA, California Air Resources Board, Literacy for Environmental Justice, 1000 Grandmothers, San Francisco Chapter of The Links Inc., San Francisco Environment Department, Port of San Francisco, Enterprise for Youth, Youth Arts Exchange, Wild Oyster Project, Refuse Refuse, and 350 Bay Area.
To register visit
Marie Harrison Community Foundation, Inc is a self-sustaining non-profit working toward sustainable environmental and social justice change, by bringing science and engineering together for eco-safe real solutions to tackle continued industrial pollution and mounting global climate change. Founder Arieann Harrison is currently growing the Marie Harrison Community Foundation Inc., a community-based 501(c)3 in Bayview Hunters Point that helps to strengthen a new generation of leaders through individual passions and community investment outside of the structures that have long been disenfranchising people of color.
The Bayview Alliance is a think tank made up of professional and lay leaders from the Bayview Hunters Point and the broader San Francisco community who provide input that identifies and brings heightened awareness of the important issues that improve and sustain the strength of the neighborhood; to engage, listen to and respond to the needs voiced by the community and to act collaboratively with unity of purpose. The outcome is to assure sustained excellence in arts and culture, education, youth development, health and wellness, the environment, safety and security and economic development and vibrancy.
