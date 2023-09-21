PHILIP BAILEY's MUSIC IS UNITY FOUNDATION ANNOUNCES FUNDRAISER FOR NATIONAL ADOPTION MONTH

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Music Is Unity Logo
Minimum $50 Donation to Raise Funds For Youth in Foster Care Gets You Entered to Win Earth, Wind & Fire Experience at The Venetian® Resort Las Vegas
LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- In celebration of National Adoption Month (November), Philip Bailey of Earth, Wind & Fire, Music Is Unity Foundation (MIU) announced a partnership with The Venetian® Resort Las Vegas to launch the Earth, Wind & Fire Giveaway, a fundraiser to drive donations and raise awareness of the plight of our nation's foster youth. The fundraiser will take place from September 21st through October 12th. Individuals who participate in the fundraiser with a minimum $50 donation will automatically be entered for a chance to win Two Tickets to see Earth, Wind, & Fire on November 1st at The Venetian® Resort Las Vegas, timed to National Adoption Month, as well as a Meet and Greet with members of Earth, Wind, & Fire following the show*. In addition to attending the performance by the iconic group, the winner will also receive a complimentary two-night stay at The Venetian® Resort Las Vegas**. Each $50 donation will count as one entry, and participants can donate and enter an unlimited amount of times for a chance to win. To donate and enter the Earth, Wind & Fire please visit musicisunity
"As youth age out of foster care, they don't have the same opportunities and support systems as many other children in our society," said Philip Bailey.“Over 20,000 youth emancipate out of the U.S. foster care system every year, and by raising awareness and funds we are able to be a voice for the voiceless. Even if you are not able to adopt a foster youth, you are able to join the cause by providing stability through funding and mentorship.”
Singer/musician Philip Bailey (Earth, Wind, & Fire) and his daughter Trinity Bailey founded the Music Is Unity Foundation in 2007 to realize their dream of giving back to the community by investing in agencies that support foster youth as they transition into adulthood. MIU is focused on developing new and positive ways to support youth aging out of the U.S. foster care system including offering educational and creative initiatives including their upcoming collaboration with Drum Workshop, Inc., a nationally acclaimed drum kit and hardware manufacturing company, the Foundation's first ever Hiring Event. The Hiring event includes an opportunity to tour the DW Warehouse in Oxnard, California with an opportunity for foster youth to apply for industry jobs. MIU recently celebrated its Second Annual“Level Up Experience”, in partnership with The Purple Project and The Felix Organization, providing a free, virtual conference with“Ted-Talk style” workshops about future planning and careers, safety and health, self-care, and relationships as part of their mission to inspire, educate, and prepare foster youth for adulthood.
About the Music Is Unity Foundation (MIU)
MIU is a leading non-profit created by Mr. Philip Bailey to focus on youth aging out of the foster care system. Since 2007 MIU has provided grants to non-profit, community-based organizations and agencies offering supportive services to the over 23,000 youth who are emancipated from the U.S. Foster Care system each year. For more information about MIU, please visit musicisunity.org, and follow them on Facebook, Instagram at @musicisunity.
The Venetian® Resort Las Vegas
The Venetian Resort Las Vegas, comprised of The Venetian and The Palazzo, features all-suite accommodations. The iconic resort's experience is marked by a commitment to sophisticated play and light-hearted luxury, with world-class restaurants from celebrated chefs; the rejuvenating Canyon Ranch spa + fitness; a five-acre pool and garden deck inspired by the Italian Riviera including TAO Beach Dayclub, a Balinese-inspired tropical oasis; two landmark casinos and a poker room; TAO Nightclub, and unparalleled retail experiences at Grand Canal Shoppes.
A premier events and conference center, the resort is home to more than 2.25 million square feet of meeting, exposition, and convention space. The Venetian Resort offers Grazie® Rewards, a resort-wide loyalty program that provides guests with access and benefits based on their activities throughout the resort and casinos, including slots, table games, hotel, food and beverage outlets, and retail.
The world's most anticipated entertainment venue, Sphere at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas opens September 29, 2023, with U2:UV Achtung Baby Live for 25 shows through December. The Venetian Resort Las Vegas is the only place fans can get the full experience with concert and hotel packages including preferred seating. Sphere is a next-generation venue that will redefine the future of live entertainment.
The Venetian® and other trademarks are used under license. The names and brands mentioned above are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective owners.
*Members of Earth, Wind, & Fire Meet and Greet are subject to change
**Travel and expenses not included (Complimentary stay is only valid for November 1st, and 2nd, 2023)
