Shreyas Iyer's Fitness Under A Microscope As India Take On Australia In ODI Series

Last updated: Thu 21 Sep 2023, 7:34 PM

Shreyas Iyer's dodgy match-fitness will be put to the ultimate test while Suryakumar Yadav's desperation to alter a dismal ODI record adds a fascinating sub-text to India's three-game series against Australia which starts in Mohali on Friday.

With the pillars of Indian batting, skipper Rohit Sharma and the brilliant Virat Kohli, resting for the first two games along with lead spinner Kuldeep Yadav and premier all-rounder Hardik Pandya, it will be head coach Rahul Dravid's final chance to assess his bench strength ahead of next month's World Cup.

The two Mumbai batters Iyer and Yadav, are fighting their own little battles to be a part of the most important tournament of their lives.

The 28-year-old Iyer hasn't played much cricket in last six months due to stress fracture surgery. A stiff back just before an Asia Cup match against Pakistan raised questions about his fitness.

As chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar has said that Iyer is good to go in the three games but whether his body is holding up for 100 overs during the three games over next five days, will be observed keenly.

As much as Ishan Kishan has done his bit, India will need Iyer, the proverbial slayer of spin bowling in the middle overs, during the World Cup.

For Yadav, literally the sky hs been the limit in T20Is but before anything else, he perhaps needs an uncluttered mind about what kind of role is he looking at in ODI cricket.

In today's day and age, 27 ODIs are a lot and a less than 25 average is neither a true reflection of his talent nor his capabilities.

Surya won't be a defeinite starter in the playing XI during the World Cup but for his own good, he would want the team management to be assured that they didn't make a wrong choice. Tilak Varma is hot on his heels and at 33, he won't practically get a shot at another 50-over World Cup.

The small quadriceps tear that left-arm spinner Axar Patel suffered has opened an unlikely door for 37-year-old Ravichandran Ashwin to play his third and what could likely be his last 50 over World Cup in case the former does not recover in time.

Two weeks back, Ashwin was not even in the Indian team management's radar but now the crafty veteran and his younger state-mate Washington Sundar are locked in a battle for an outside chance to make it to the squad.

It is safe to say that Ashwin, even if he doesn't do well in the upcoming games, is way ahead of Sundar in terms of a chance look-in. Ashwin's battle against David Warner and Steve Smith could be a fan's delight.

The absence of Kuldeep Yadav and Hardik Pandya will give both Ashwin and Washington, a chance to showcase what they have to offer to the team.

But, there is every possibility that even if Ashwin does brilliantly, the team management will go with Axar if he recovers on time and plays the third ODI.

Usually, a small tear takes two weeks to heal and for a spinner and India will remain hopeful that Axar will be fit before the tournamentstarts.

With no Rohit at the top of the order, Ishan Kishan is likely to open with Shubman Gill while Kohli's place will be taken by Iyer.

India's Asian Games-bound skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad is in the squad more as a cover and could be released after the second game as he would link up with T20 team flying to Hangzhou on September 28.

India have not rested any of its fast bowlers but Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj may play two of the three games as as workload management of two pacers will be of paramount importance.

Australia look the team to beat in the World Cup despite losing 2-3 to South Africa recently. They had a quality series even as skipper Pat Cummins' injury keeps bothering them.

But having won the last ODI series in India in March and being one of the international teams which has regularly cracked the 50-over code in sub-continent, there could not have been a better preparation going into a marquee event where both countries will meet again on October 8.

Travis Head's injury gave Marnus Labuschagne a chance which he has taken with both hands but it will be Australia's bowling attack that will be put to test on three of the flattest decks that one comes across in sub-continent.

Squads

India: KL Rahul (C & WK), Ravindra Jadeja (Vice-captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Shardul Thakur, Washington Sundar, R Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna.

Australia: Pant Cummins (Captain), Alex Carey, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Adam Zampa, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Starc, Steve Smith, David Warner, Josh Heselwood, Spencer Johnson, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Tanvir Sangha, Matt Short.

When: Friday, Sept 22

Venue: Mohali , Punjab

Match Starts: 1:30 pm (IST)