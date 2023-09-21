Qatar's Consumer Price Index Decreases By 0.58 Percent In August 2023

Doha, Qatar: The Planning and Statistics Authority (PSA) has released the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for the month of August 2023. The CPI of August 2023 reached 106.25 points showing a decrease of 0.58 percent when compared to CPI of July 2023, and when compared to CPI of August 2022, Y-o-Y basis, an increase of 2.38 percent has been recorded in the general index (CPI) of this month.

When comparing the main components of CPI for the month of August 2023, with the previous month July 2023 (Monthly change), it is found that, there was a decrease in six groups, three groups increased, and three groups remained unchanged.

The groups showed decrease as a follow:“Recreation and Culture” by 3.37 percent,“Transport” by 1.65 percent,“Clothing and Footwear” by 0.99 percent,“Housing, Water, Electricity and other Fuel” by 0.79 percent, Miscellaneous Goods and Services” by 0.14 percent,“Restaurants and Hotels” by 0.13 percent.

An increase has been recorded in“Food and Beverages” by 1.46 percent,“Education” by 1.62 percent, and“Furniture and Household Equipment” by 0.11 percent. Tobacco”,“Health”, and“Communication” remained flat at the last months price level.

A comparison of the CPI, August 2023 with the CPI, August 2022 (Annual Change), an increase has been recorded in the general index (CPI), by 2.38 percent. This Y-o-Y price increase primary due to the prices rising in eight groups namely:“Communication” by 15.85 percent,“Recreation and Culture” by 7.91 percent,“Education” by 5.70 percent,“Furniture and Household Equipment” by 2.33 percent,“Transport” by 1.85 percent.