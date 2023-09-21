Stoppage-Time Drama Again As Bayern Munich Beats Manchester United 4-3 In Champions League Opener

MUNICH: Mathys Tel's stoppage-time goal proved enough for Bayern Munich to beat Manchester United 4-3 in their Champions League opening game on Wednesday.

Tel scored with a spectacular finish in the second minute of injury time, restoring Bayern's two-goal lead just when United threatened to pull off another remarkable comeback after Casemiro scored in the 88th.

Casemiro did score again in the fifth minute of stoppages with a header to Bruno Fernandes' free kick, but this time there was no fairy-tale ending for United, which beat Bayern with two late goals to win the 1999 Champions League final.

United had forced the initiative early as the old rivals met again in the group stage, but Harry Kane's penalty in the 53rd for 3-1 seemed to be the final blow for an injury-hit team low on confidence after starting the Premier League with three defeats in five games.

United was without the injured Luke Shaw, Harry Maguire, Tyrell Malacia, Mason Mount and Aaron Wan-Bissaka, and coach Erik ten Hag was forced to name three goalkeepers among his substitutes.

Ten Hag's counterpart Thomas Tuchel was suspended for his sending off in Bayern's quarterfinal loss to Manchester City last season. Assistants Zsolt Löw and Anthony Barry took charge.

United almost grabbed a shock early lead with Alphonso Davies sliding in to deny Facundo Pellistri from close range. Bayern goalkeeper Sven Ulreich denied Christian Eriksen from the rebound.

Bayern had to wait till the 20th minute for its first chance and had fortune on its side with United 'keeper André Onana deflecting Leroy Sané's harmless-looking shot inside the right post in the 28th after Sané had played a one-two with Kane.

"We started the game well and mistakes is part of football," United defender Victor Lindelöf said. "We tried to get back into the game, but we were playing against a very strong team as well. But of course, it's not the result that we wanted.”

Serge Gnabry capitalized on Sané's blow by adding another goal four minutes later, sweeping a shot from distance inside the far post after a fine run from Jamal Musiala to set him up.

Höjlund scored with a deflected shot early in the second half, but Danish compatriot Eriksen was penalized through VAR for handball after Dayot Upamecano headed the ball into his hand. Kane duly converted the penalty for his first Champions League goal in a Bayern jersey. The six-time champion maintained control until Casemiro restored some excitement to the finish.

"It's a bit paradoxical. We were much better in the second half than we were in the first, and we lost the second in the end while we won the first, 2-0," Tuchel told broadcaster DAZN. "It's very important for confidence and development. But there are still things that we have to do better.”

Galatasaray drew with Copenhagen 2-2 in the other Group A match