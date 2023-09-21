PSG Chairman Presents Club's Jersey To King Charles III

Doha, Qatar: On the occasion of King Charles III and Queen Camilla's State Visit to France, Paris Saint-Germain Chairman and CEO Nasser Al-Khelaïfi met Their Majesties to present the Paris Saint-Germain Foundation's innovative initiatives in inclusion through sport.

The Paris Saint-Germain Foundation is recognized worldwide for its passionate and committed support for young people over the last 23 years.

The King and Queen and the Chairman of the Paris Saint-Germain Foundation visited the town of Saint-Denis on Thursday, in the presence of First Lady Brigitte Macron, the Mayor of Saint-Denis Matthieu Hanottin, Paris Saint-Germain Foundation ambassadors Marie-Antoinette Katoto and Presnel Kimpembe, and around 100 children from Saint-Denis who took part in a football training session organized by Paris Saint-Germain Foundation coaches.

Nasser Al-Khelaïfi, Chairman and CEO of Paris Saint-Germain and President of the Paris Saint-Germain Foundation, said:“It was a great honour and privilege to welcome King Charles III and Queen Camilla to highlight the incredible work of the PSG Foundation. Paris Saint-Germain is proud to make a positive impact within our local communities and for those in need, especially in Paris our home. It was an honour to showcase our projects and initiatives to Their Majesties today.”

Paris Saint-Germain as a club is committed to society on a daily basis via the Paris Saint-Germain Foundation, especially in its home region of Ile-de-France encompassing Paris and its suburbs.

With over 400 operations a year, the Paris Saint-Germain Foundation helps more than 20,000 children every year. Its flagship programs, such as the“Red & Blue Schools” and“Allez les Filles”, offer innovative methods to provide disadvantaged young people with the conditions they need to blossom.