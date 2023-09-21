Crypto Corner Podcast: Cryptocurrency Stocks in the News: (NasdaqGS: PYPL) (TSX: GLXY) (TSXV: BNXA)

Today's podcast is sponsored by Fintech Company AppTech Payments Corp. (NasdaqCM:APCX ) .

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NasdaqGS:PYPL ) has ann ounced that PayPal USD (PYUSD ) is now available on mobile payment service Venmo to select users and will be rolling out fully in the coming weeks. PayPal USD is PayPal's on-chain, regulated, dollar-denominated stablecoin 100 percent-backed by U.S. dollar deposits, short-term U.S Treasuries, and similar cash equivalents. According to the announcement, Venmo users "are able to purchase PYUSD and send it to friends and family on PayPal, Venmo, and compatible external wallets." A further excerpt reads:

In addition to the increased availability and distribution in these first few weeks, PayPal USD has been greenlisted by the New York State Department of Financial Services, making it easier for virtual currency entities licensed in New York to support PYUSD.

We remain fully committed to the mission behind PYUSD: deploying a safe, regulated stablecoin at scale both for the web3 ecosystem and for everyday payments, and we look forward to sharing more updates in the future.

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (TSX:GLXY ) has appointed Leon Marshall in the company's newly-formed role of CEO of Europe, where "he will be responsible for overseeing Galaxy's continued European expansion across all business lines, as well as managing operations and key client relationships in the region." Marshall joined Galaxy back in June as its Global Head of Sales, boasting two decades of experience spanning digital assets and traditional finance. Marshall commented:

"Galaxy has firmly established itself as the world's pre-eminent digital asset financial services platform, thanks to its innovative institutional-grade investment solutions and deep bench of talented and experienced professionals. I have the utmost confidence that we are well-positioned to remain at the forefront of the digital asset space for years to come and can't wait to continue to work with the team to develop and deliver investor-friendly, regulatory-compliant products."

Banxa Holdings Inc. (TSXV:BNXA ) has reported that it has had 32 Money Transmitter Licenses (MTLs) in the US granted to date. This covers the states of Tennessee, Virginia, Florida and Puerto Rico, and the company "is expecting 7 more MTLs to be granted in 2023 based on active applications." Banxa's CEO, Holger Arians, said:

"Banxa is focused on providing enterprise-grade digital asset infrastructure for the new era of embedded crypto. We combine the US and global licenses and registrations with our global payment gateways and our industry leading technology to provide a powerful solution that is used by over 200 partners (digital asset platforms) and their users worldwide.

It is also encouraging to see the latest M&A activity by large US tech companies to acquire organisations that own Money Transmitter Licenses (MTLs) in the digital assets arena. Seeing a premium being placed on licensing portfolios is a positive signal for Banxa, which holds 32 MTLs across the United States, and is expecting 7 more MTLs to be granted in 2023."

AppTech Payments Corp. (NasdaqCM:APCX ) is an innovative Fintech company whose mission is to deliver a better way for businesses to provide their customers with immersive commerce experiences. CommerseTM, its all-new, patent-backed technology platform powering seamless omni-channel Commerce Experiences-as-a-Service (CXS), drives highly secure, scalable, cross-border digital banking, text-to-pay, crypto payments and merchant services altogether from a single, unified stack designed to increase operational efficiencies and growth for businesses while providing the economic convenience that their customers demand from today's commerce experiences. For more information, visit apptechcorp.

