Nkgen Biotech To Present At The Cantor Fitzgerald Global Healthcare Conference 2023

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SANTA ANA, Calif., Sept. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NKGen Biotech, Inc. (“NKGen” or the“Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative autologous, allogeneic, and CAR-NK natural killer (“NK”) cell therapies, today announced that its Executive Leadership will present at the Cantor Fitzgerald 2023 Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, September 27, 2023, in New York City. Please see details below:
Cantor Fitzgerald Global Healthcare Conference
Format: Company presentation
Date: Wednesday, September 27, 2023
Time: 4:45 pm ET
Location: New York, NY
The webcast will be accessible on the Events & Presentations page in the Investors section of the Company's website at beginning on the day of the event.
About NKGen
NKGen is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative autologous, allogeneic, and CAR-NK NK cell therapies. NKGen is headquartered in Santa Ana, California, USA. For more information, please visit .
Internal Contact:
Denise Chua, MBA, CLS, MT (ASCP)
Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
NKGen Biotech, Inc.
949-396-6830
External Contacts:
Chris Calabrese
Managing Director
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
Kevin Gardner
Managing Director
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
