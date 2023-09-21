Nkgen Biotech To Present At The Cantor Fitzgerald Global Healthcare Conference 2023

Cantor Fitzgerald Global Healthcare Conference

Format: Company presentation

Date: Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Time: 4:45 pm ET

Location: New York, NY

The webcast will be accessible on the Events & Presentations page in the Investors section of the Company's website at beginning on the day of the event.

About NKGen

NKGen is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative autologous, allogeneic, and CAR-NK NK cell therapies. NKGen is headquartered in Santa Ana, California, USA. For more information, please visit .

Internal Contact:

Denise Chua, MBA, CLS, MT (ASCP)

Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

NKGen Biotech, Inc.

949-396-6830



External Contacts:

Chris Calabrese

Managing Director

LifeSci Advisors, LLC



Kevin Gardner

Managing Director

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

