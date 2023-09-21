Istation Unveils New Resources And Product Enhancements For The 20232024 School Year

Istation is debuting the next generation of dynamic, interactive classroom resources - as well as an easier way to discover them inside the Istation platform - to empower educators with more flexibility than ever before.

These new resources comprise 1,100+ classroom lessons, including teacher slide decks, videos, books, passages and more. These allow teachers to pre-teach and reinforce learning and give students extra opportunities to practice skills.

In addition to these new classroom resources, educators gain the advantage of curating, customizing, organizing, editing and sharing their own collections that they can put into action immediately and use again and again. Plus, an improved, intuitive search experience allows teachers to quickly and easily find materials by grade level, standard and more.

These high-quality resources complement a variety of teaching scenarios, whether remote, in-person, or hybrid, and enable educators to meet the unique needs of all learners.

Equitable Growth Pathways to Success

Additional Istation product enhancements include an innovative instructional report. The Growth Pathways Report helps educators set equitable goals, monitor progress and evaluate the impact of their total instructional approach. This report empowers educators by giving them more visibility than ever before into students' real-time progress.

Professional Development to Elevate Educator Knowledge

Expanded professional development opportunities include a new course,“Foundational Reading: Phonics and Decoding” in the MetaMetrics Lexile® and Quantile® Educator Academy. The Lexile® and Quantile® Educator Academy is exclusively offered by Istation. This course supports phonics and decoding instruction and empowers educators to teach with the science of reading.

“Each enhancement is a testament to our commitment to delivering exceptional learning experiences,” said Bill Lowrey, Chief Technology Officer at Istation.“Our goal is to continually innovate and support the evolving needs of educators and learners.”

For more information about using Istation for your district or school, please visit .

About Istation

Districts trust Istation to reach academic targets with evidence-based formative assessments and supplemental curriculum. As a pioneer of online personalized learning, we empower educators to deliver high-quality equitable education to millions of students.