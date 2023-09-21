Norris Lake Project Volunteers Remove Over 2 Tons Of Litter From The Norris Lake Shorelines

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Norris Lake Project Volunteers
Norris Lake and Styrofoam picked up
Volunteer Stewards of Norris Lake
Norris lake Project (NLP), a 501c3 non profit partnered with Sunset Bay Homeowners on September 10 and 11 to host NLP's fifth clean-up on the lake in 2023. Since 2011, volunteers from the counties surrounding Norris Lake have picked up over 300 tons of trash,.” - Stephanie WellsNORRIS, TN, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- The Norris Lake Project Team partnered with homeowners from the Sunset Bay community in Sharps Chapel on Sunday, September 10 and Monday, September 11 to host a volunteer event to remove trash from public lands in the Loyston Sea, and Lost Creek areas of Norris Lake, which included shorelines of the Chuck Swan WMA.
“Since 2011, volunteers from the counties surrounding Norris Lake have picked up over 300 tons of trash,” said Stephanie Wells, Director of the Anderson County Tourism Council.“We continue to conduct two large public cleanups, in spring and fall, and special requests like the September event each year because Norris Lake is not only a recreational destination for residents and visitors, it is an economic driver for all five counties and we need to protect its shorelines."
Sunset Bay donated boats to shuttle volunteers to and from the cleanup sites that are not assessable by land, and NLP provided a driver and barge to transfer the trash back to the shore. Volunteers were provided gloves, bags, and t-shirts by NLP. A total of twenty-six volunteers participated, with some volunteers working both days. The effort resulted in 6596 pounds of trash removed from the lake shorelines.
“We conduct these cleanups to not only clean up the illegally dumped trash but to also raise public awareness,” said Julie Graham, Executive Director of the Middle East Tennessee Tourism Council.“We want to encourage boaters, campers and other users of the lake to dispose of their trash properly and eliminate the need for these cleanups. We want to recognize our continuing partner sponsors, Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency and the Tennessee Valley Authority , for their ongoing support.”
The Norris Lake Project Team is a grassroots effort of individuals, organizations, businesses and agencies to preserve the water quality of Norris Lake, conserve the land surrounding the lake and encourage the stakeholders of the lake to do their part in keeping Norris Lake the cleanest and safest recreational asset in Anderson, Campbell, Claiborne, Grainger and Union Counties.
If you are interested in volunteering with NLP, visit to find a location and event near you, or to register and get more information. Volunteers can also register the morning of a scheduled cleanup. Please note that minors must be accompanied by an adult and have a registration and release form signed by a parent. You can also call 65-659-2829 or email for more information.
The Norris Lake Project Team is a partnership with the Anderson County Tourism Council, Campbell County Government, Claiborne County Government, Grainger County Chamber of Commerce, Union County Chamber of Commerce, Norris Lake Marina Association, Tennessee Valley Authority, Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency, Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation, Norris Dam State Park, Big Ridge State Park, Anderson County Litter Grant, Sunset Bay HOA, Hickory Pointe HOA, Norris Shores HOA, Lone Mountain HOA , Pinnacle Point HOA, Stiner Woods Owners, and Highlands HOA. .
Julie Graham
METTC
+1 865-585-0811
email us here
