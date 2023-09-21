World-Renowned Mentalist Guy Bavli Brings Magic & Mystery To Las Olas, Ft. Lauderdale

Guy Bavli - Mast of the Mind - Live in Ft. Lauderdale!

Experience the“Master of the Mind” Up Close and in Person at The Riverside Hotel!

FT. LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, USA, September 22, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Guy Bavli, one of the most revered mentalists and renowned “Master of the Mind” is bringing his remarkable, interactive show for a weekly run at the historic Champ Car Room, nestled within the illustrious Riverside Hotel on Las Olas Blvd. in Ft. Lauderdale.

Recognized for his appearances on over 500 TV shows across major networks, notably Stan Lee's Superhuman, Bavli will transport you on a mesmerizing journey through an intricate tapestry of mind games, laughter, and astonishing feats that showcase the boundless capabilities of the human mind.

Bavli's production team prioritizes an intimate and captivating experience, limited to an exclusive audience of under 100 people per show. Prepare to be enraptured as you witness mind-bending wonders that will leave you in awe long after the curtains close. The stunning Champ Car Room serves as the perfect backdrop for Bavli's incredible performance, creating an enchanting and immersive ambiance. The exceptional team at The Riverside hotel ensures a seamless collaboration that further enhances this remarkable experience.

“After performing large stages around the world, I've always had the desire to come back and share my art at a venue where I can connect with the audience in an intimate setting. What's better than doing this in my hometown of Ft. Lauderdale? The Champ Car Room allows everyone to feel like they are part of the show,” Bavli explained.

Having delivered over 1200 performances in Las Vegas and 500 in Aruba, Bavli now returns as Ft. Lauderdale's hometown 'superhuman.' The show kicks off in mid-October, extending through the high season. Limited seating is available for each performance, with a dinner option available to enhance the experience. Tickets can be procured at MasterOfTheMind.com/FLL .

“We are thrilled to partner with Guy Bavli and bring his astonishing talents to the historic Champ Carr room here at The Riverside. It's the perfect addition for the holiday season and we are excited to offer our guests an up close and personal show with such an acclaimed entertainer,” said Bob Pallay of The Riverside Hotel.

Don't miss the opportunity to be a part of this truly mesmerizing experience inside the historic Champ Car Room at The Riverside Hotel, where you will be astonished by the intricate wonders of the human mind.

About Guy Bavli

Guy Bavli,“Master of the Mind” is more than just an entertainer; he's an embodiment of awe-inspiring transformation. Hailing from Tel Aviv, Israel, a young Bavli transitioned from a bullied, overweight child to an internationally acclaimed mentalist and entertainer. His spark was ignited upon witnessing Uri Gellar's captivating spoon-bending act on television when he was only 5 years old. Over his illustrious four-decade career, Bavli has showcased his prowess on numerous global stages, captivating audiences from 1200 appearances at Caeser's Palace in Las Vegas to countless television appearances worldwide. As a multi-award-winning performer, his accolades range from "Best Magician & Entertainer of the Decade" in Israel to "Best Performer and Presenter" on international platforms, among others. His performances on iconic TV shows such as NBC's "Phenomenon", CW's "Fool Us", and the History Channel's "Stan Lee's Super Human" are mere highlights in his extensive televised portfolio. In 2013, his contributions to the realm of mentalism were recognized with the prestigious Dunninger Award – an accolade equivalent to the Oscars in the world of psychic entertainment. Bavli's deep interest in the human psyche extends beyond his stage performances. Leveraging his expertise as a skilled entertainer and a certified hypnotherapist, he penned the book "Smile for a Change". This work delves into the transformative power of a simple smile, presenting readers with a rejuvenated perspective on positivity and a life-altering tool. Despite this, Bavli claims no superpowers. His skills actually lie in advanced applications of mind magic, psychology, physiology, and intuition, gained through years of intense study and practice. Today, based in South Florida, Guy Bavli tours the globe as a testament to turning passion into a phenomenon. He consistently ensures his audiences depart feeling nothing short of astonished.

About Riverside Hotel

The famous Riverside Hotel is located in the heart of Downtown Fort Lauderdale, as the only hotel on the city's prestigious Las Olas Boulevard. Opened in 1936 by the Wells family, who also developed the Boulevard, the Riverside Hotel is both luxurious and laidback, mixing Caribbean style with old Florida charm. The 12-story property features 231 guest rooms inclusive of 6 suites accentuated by Old Florida feel design elements, vintage décor, as well as the most discriminating detail - sweeping views overlooking the city skyline and the New River. Amenities include a heated outdoor swimming pool; a fitness room; complimentary wireless internet; a marina with boat dockage space, accommodating vessels up to 150 ft.; more than 25,000 sq. ft. of unique indoor/outdoor banquet/meeting facilities; and outdoor catering venues ranging from 800 sq. ft. – 13,000 sq. ft. The hotel also houses several dining options including the award-winning Wild Sea on Las Olas, a culinary haven boasting ultra-fresh seafood and late-night entertainment; Preston's Wine & Martini Lounge located in the main lobby, the place to meet and mingle; the Golden Lyon Vintage Pub, where truly you will feel like a local; Boathouse at the Riverside is a waterfront restaurant located on the New River. The Veranda on Las Olas is a a roof top event space which is 13,000 square feet. We have added and a state-of-the-art fitness district with saunas. Guests of the Riverside Hotel can now earn Stash Hotel Rewards points. It is also a pet friendly hotel. The Riverside Hotel is located at 620 East Las Olas Boulevard in Ft. Lauderdale, FL, just minutes from the Fort Lauderdale International Airport, Broward County Convention Center, Port Everglades and the sandy white beaches of Fort Lauderdale. For additional information and booking please visit .

