Cortavo Provides Their All-Inclusive IT Solution To Blount Construction

Blount Construction turns to Cortavo for help desk support, cybersecurity, internet connectivity, cloud data storage and much more! We are excited to partner with Cortavo for all of our IT needs. "Their all-inclusive IT solution is exactly what we needed to streamline our operations and focus on our core business.” - Brandon Ayers, Systems Administrator of Blount ConstructionMARIETTA, GA, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Cortavo, an all-inclusive managed IT solutions provider, has announced its client partnership with Blount Construction, a leading construction company in the southeastern United States. To streamline their business operations and improve productivity, Cortavo will provide Blount Construction with unlimited service desk support, cybersecurity, internet connectivity, cloud data storage, computer hardware and software, all for a flat monthly fee.
"We are thrilled to partner with Blount Construction to provide them with our all-inclusive IT solutions," said Tiffany Bloomsky, President of Cortavo. "Our deep expertise in the construction industry, combined with our comprehensive IT solution, will enable Blount Construction to focus on what they do best - building quality projects for their clients. We look forward to working with Blount Construction to optimize their technology and help them achieve their business goals."
Blount Construction, an employee-owned company, has grown and changed to meet the needs of an evolving construction industry while remembering the value of each and every customer and employee. The company has the privilege of working with a majority of the large General Contractors in and around the metro Atlanta area as well as the Georgia Department of Transportation and local Cities and Counties.
"We are excited to partner with Cortavo for all of our IT needs," said Brandon Ayers, Systems Administrator of Blount Construction. "Their all-inclusive IT solution is exactly what we needed to streamline our operations and focus on our core business. The onboarding process was effortless, and we were up and running in no time, which was critical for us to keep our projects on schedule. We look forward to a long and successful partnership with Cortavo."
About Blount Construction
Blount, an ESOP company, has grown and changed to meet the needs of an evolving construction industry while remembering the value of each and every customer and employee. The company has the privilege of working with a majority of the large General Contractors in and around the metro Atlanta area as well as the Georgia Department of Transportation and local Cities and Counties. For more information about Blount Construction and its services, visit
About Cortavo
Cortavo is the only all-inclusive managed IT solution providing unlimited service desk support, cybersecurity, internet connectivity, cloud data storage, computer hardware and software necessary to manage small to medium-sized business technology needs for a flat monthly fee. Cortavo is based in Atlanta, GA and supports thousands of small business employees throughout the southeastern United States. For more information about Cortavo and its services, visit .
