HAI Launches“The Anniversary Collective”

With partners Marketing Maven, Innovate Marketing Group and MLT Creative, consortium will support organizations in the celebration of key milestones and events Together, these teams can cut through the clutter to create dynamic, visual and interactive events and experiences that ensure ROI and make a lasting, positive impression on those who attend.” - Glenn Chamoff, Head of Sales and Marketing, HAIROCKVILLE, MARYLAND, USA, September 21, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- HAI , a leading professional services firm offering historical research, discovery, and experience services, announced today that with key partners across the marketing, creative and events spectrum, it is launching“The Anniversary Collective ,” a consortium dedicated to guiding organizations in the celebration of key milestones, commemorations and observances.
Alongside its partners Marketing Maven, Innovate Marketing Group and MLT Creative, The Anniversary Collective brings experience across the research, storytelling, marketing, and events management spectrum to help companies create bespoke events that will leave a lasting impact on attendees and other key audiences. The formation of the Collective builds upon the decades of experience HAI already has helping companies research and celebrate key events and milestones, and expands on it by adding the expertise of complementary businesses.
“To cut through the clutter, whether it's for a trade show, an anniversary milestone, or a key customer event, it's critical to create dynamic, visual and interactive experiences that ensure return on investment and make a lasting, positive impression on those who attend,” said Glenn Chamoff, Head of Sales and Marketing for HAI.“That's why we've brought together these specific businesses to form this group – together, we can do the research, focus the vision and then execute an event that reduces the workload on internal teams while truly capturing the spirt and values that the brand wishes to communicate.”
Led by HAI, which will act as the lead team starting with the research and visioning that defines the ultimate outcome, the team will offer end-to-end services starting with storyboarding and tactical development, then moving into research and finally, event and marketing execution. The Anniversary Collective uses a tried-and-true process to act as a true one-stop shop for clients, many of whom need to execute these events on top of existing full-time roles. The teams from the consortium include historians, archivists, exhibit designers, integrated marketers, social media consultants, public relations experts, and event planners, all of whom will be deployed based on the need at hand and ultimate goals to be achieved.
