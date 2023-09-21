Charlotte's First Office-Based Eye Surgery Center Reducing Cost Of Consumer & Insurer Healthcare

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, USA, September 21, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- In an effort to offer patients (- and the insurance industry – ) increased safety, convenience and reductions in costs for eye-related surgeries, Metrolina Eye Associates today announced the opening of Charlotte's first office-based eye surgery center, according to Metrolina Eye Associates founder and chief surgeon, Ivan Mac, MD.

Located at 4101 Campus Ridge Road, Suite 100 in Matthews, NC, their 3,700 square feet state-of-the-art office-based surgery center features two dedicated operating rooms, a minor procedure room and pre and post-operative recovery areas.

“For years, our goal at Metrolina Eye Associates has been to offer patients world-class comprehensive eye care in an affordable and convenient manner,” Dr. Mac said.“The opening of our new office-based eye surgery center is a tremendous step forward in helping us achieve that goal. We're obviously extremely proud to be among the first ophthalmology practices on the East Coast to offer patients these added benefits.”

Pioneering refractive eye surgeon, Charles Blotnick, MD of Metrolina Eye Associates is co-owner and Medical Director in the new office-based surgery center and is equally excited for patients to utilize the new center.“I've been intricately involved in the introduction of new laser and lens implant technology and surgical procedures in our industry and I feel this new method of outpatient surgery will actually help set the standard in outpatient surgical eyecare moving forward.”

While the center owners are exploring options with Medicare Advantage Plans and other insurance providers, they are currently accepting patients with Blue Cross Blue Shield and private pay patients for select lens-based and cosmetic eye surgical procedures.

Charlotte's leading oculofacial cosmetic eye surgeon, Christine Annunziata, is a partner at both Metrolina Eye Associates and their new office-based surgery center.“Our patients love the convenience, safety and cost-savings at our new private surgery center,” she said.“The surgery center is located on the first floor of our office building, and not only adds privacy and convenience for patients, but also offers specially-trained and eye-dedicated surgical staff that further enhances patient safety and comfort,” she said.“Patients considering any type of lens-based or cosmetic eye surgery this year are encouraged to contact their insurance providers to discuss the added financial benefits of participating in private office-based surgical centers like ours.”

Metrolina Eye Associates is a full-service comprehensive ophthalmology practice founded in 2004. Since its inception, the practice has grown to become one of North Carolina's leading refractive and cosmetic surgical practices. It currently has locations in Mathews/Stallings, Monroe, as well as 2 locations in Charlotte. They also have offices in Rock Hill, SC and Indian Land, SC.

For further information regarding Metrolina Eye Associates, the MEA Office-Based Eye Surgery Center or services offered by their doctors, please contact Nicolas Tavares at 704-234-2632 or .

