Minister Partakes In 2023 Climate Ambition Summit

Amman, Sep. 21 (Petra) -- Minister of Environment Muawiyah Radaideh participated on Wednesday evening in the 2023 Climate Ambition Summit held at the United Nations headquarters in New York.
The summit is considered an important political milestone that proves the existence of a collective global will to fast track a just transition to a more equitable global economy capable of adapting to climate change.
On the sidelines of the summit, the minister participated in a session that discussed achieving climate justice (accelerating ambition and implementation on adaptation), during which he pointed to the challenges Jordan faces due to climate change and its adaptation and mitigation measures.
He stressed that Jordan believes that cooperation, exchange of experiences, provision of the necessary funding and grants, and increased investments are essential elements for accelerating measures to adapt to the consequences of climate change.
