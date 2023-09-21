Natural Ingredients And E-Commerce Fueling Fine Fragrance Market With 6% CAGR: A Scent-Sational Outlook

The future of the fine fragrance market looks promising with opportunities in the spray perfume, body care, home care, cosmetic, soap and detergent, and incense markets. The global fine fragrance market is expected to reach an estimated $8.3 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 6% from 2023 to 2028. The major drivers for this market are increasing preference for natural flavors and luxury fragrance, rising demand for personal care products, and growing popularity of e-commerce platforms.

A more than 150-page report is developed to help in your business decisions.

Fine Fragrance Market by Segment

The study includes trends and forecast for the global fine fragrance market by fine fragrance market by ingredient, application, distribution channel, end use, and region, as follows:



Fine Fragrance Market by Ingredient [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:



Synthetic Natural

Fine Fragrance Market by Application [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:



Spray Perfumes

Body Care

Home Care

Cosmetics

Soaps and Detergents Incense

Fine Fragrance Market by Distribution Channel [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:



Direct Sales

E-commerce

Specialty Stores

Convenience Stores

Departmental Stores Other

Fine Fragrance Market by End Use [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:



Men

Women Unisex

Fine Fragrance Market by Region [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific The Rest of the World

List of Fine Fragrance Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies, fine fragrance companies cater to increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the fine fragrance companies profiled in this report include-



Givaudan

Firmenich SA

International Flavors & Fragrances

Symrise

Takasago International Corporation

ADM

Sensient Technologies Corporatiion

Mane SA

Robertet

T. Hasegawa Bell Flavors & Fragrances

Fine Fragrance Market Insights



The analyst forecasts that direct sales will remain the largest distribution channel segment over the forecast period because it provides a more personalized and intimate shopping experience to its customers and also enables them to try and experience the fragrance before making a purchase.

The spray perfume segment is expected to remain the largest application market due to its popularity and widespread use among consumers for personal grooming. Moreover, spray perfumes have been an essential part of human culture. APAC will witness the highest growth due to increasing disposable income, adoption of western culture, and growing demand for natural fragrance in the region.

Features of the Fine Fragrance Market



Market Size Estimates: Fine fragrance market size estimation in terms of value ($B)

Trend And Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2017-2022) and forecast (2023-2028) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: Fine fragrance market size by various segments, such as by ingredient, application, distribution channel, end use, and region

Regional Analysis: Fine fragrance market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different ingredients, applications, distribution channels, end uses, and regions for the fine fragrance market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the fine fragrance market. Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

FAQS

Q1. What is the fine fragrance market size?

Answer: The global fine fragrance market is expected to reach an estimated $8.3 billion by 2028.

Q2. What is the growth forecast for fine fragrance market?

Answer: The global fine fragrance market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 6% from 2023 to 2028.

Q3. What are the major drivers influencing the growth of the fine fragrance market?

Answer: The major drivers for this market are increasing preference for natural flavors and luxury fragrance, rising demand for personal care products, and growing popularity of e-commerce platforms.

Q4. What are the major segments for fine fragrance market?

Answer: The future of the fine fragrance market looks promising with opportunities in the spray perfume, body care, home care, cosmetic, soap and detergent, and incense markets.

Q5. Who are the key fine fragrance companies?

Answer: Some of the key fine fragrance companies are as follows:



Givaudan

Firmenich SA

International Flavors & Fragrances

Symrise

Takasago International Corporation

ADM

Sensient Technologies Corporatiion

Mane SA

Robertet

T. Hasegawa Bell Flavors & Fragrances

Q6. Which fine fragrance segment will be the largest in future?

Answer: The analyst forecasts that direct sales will remain the largest distribution channel segment over the forecast period because it provides a more personalized and intimate shopping experience to its customers and also enables them to try and experience the fragrance before making a purchase.

Q7. In fine fragrance market, which region is expected to be the largest in next 5 years?

Answer: APAC will witness the highest growth due to increasing disposable income, adoption of western culture, and growing demand for natural fragrance in the region.

Q8. Do we receive customization in this report?

Answer: Yes, the analyst provides 10% Customization Without any Additional Cost.

This report answers the following 11 key questions

Q.1. What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the global fine fragrance market by ingredient (synthetic and natural), application (spray, perfumes, body care, home care, cosmetics, soaps and detergents, and incense), distribution channel (direct sales, e-commerce, specialty stores, convenience stores, departmental stores, and others), end use (men, women, and unisex), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2. Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the key challenges and business risks in this market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?

Q.6. What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are key players pursuing for business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competing products in this market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by material or product substitution?

Q.11. What M&A activity has occurred in the last five years and what has its impact been on the industry?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Global Fine Fragrance Market: Market Dynamics

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges

3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2017 to 2028

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends (2017-2022) and Forecast (2023-2028)

3.2: Global Fine Fragrance Market Trends (2017-2022) and Forecast (2023-2028)

3.3: Global Fine Fragrance Market by Ingredient

3.3.1: Synthetic

3.3.2: Natural

3.4: Global Fine Fragrance Market by Application

3.4.1: Spray Perfumes

3.4.2: Body Care

3.4.3: Home Care

3.4.4: Cosmetics

3.4.5: Soaps and Detergents

3.4.6: Incense

3.5: Global Fine Fragrance Market by Distribution Channel

3.5.1: Direct Sales

3.5.2: E-commerce

3.5.3: Specialty Stores

3.5.4: Convenience Stores

3.5.5: Departmental Stores

3.5.6: Others

3.6: Global Fine Fragrance Market by End Use

3.6.1: Men

3.6.2: Women

3.6.3: Unisex

4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region from 2017 to 2028

4.1: Global Fine Fragrance Market by Region

4.2: North American Fine Fragrance Market

4.2.1: North American Fine Fragrance Market by Application: Spray Perfumes, Body Care, Home Care, Cosmetics, Soaps and Detergents, and Incense

4.2.2: North American Fine Fragrance Market by Distribution Channel: Direct Sales, E-commerce, Specialty Stores, Convenience Stores, Departmental Stores, and Others

4.3: European Fine Fragrance Market

4.3.1: European Fine Fragrance Market by Application: Spray Perfumes, Body Care, Home Care, Cosmetics, Soaps and Detergents, and Incense

4.3.2: European Fine Fragrance Market by Distribution Channel: Direct Sales, E-commerce, Specialty Stores, Convenience Stores, Departmental Stores, and Others

4.4: APAC Fine Fragrance Market

4.4.1: APAC Fine Fragrance Market by Application: Spray Perfumes, Body Care, Home Care, Cosmetics, Soaps and Detergents, and Incense

4.4.2: APAC Fine Fragrance Market by Distribution Channel: Direct Sales, E-commerce, Specialty Stores, Convenience Stores, Departmental Stores, and Others

4.5: ROW Fine Fragrance Market

4.5.1: ROW Fine Fragrance Market by Application: Spray Perfumes, Body Care, Home Care, Cosmetics, Soaps and Detergents, and Incense

4.5.2: ROW Fine Fragrance Market by Distribution Channel: Direct Sales, E-commerce, Specialty Stores, Convenience Stores, Departmental Stores, and Others

5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Operational Integration

5.3: Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for the Global Fine Fragrance Market by Application

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for the Global Fine Fragrance Market by Distribution Channel

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for the Global Fine Fragrance Market by End Use

6.1.4: Growth Opportunities for the Global Fine Fragrance Market by Region

6.2: Emerging Trends in the Global Fine Fragrance Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of the Global Fine Fragrance Market

6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Global Fine Fragrance Market

6.3.4: Certification and Licensing

7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1: Givaudan

7.2: Firmenich SA

7.3: International Flavors & Fragrances

7.4: Symrise

7.5: Takasago International Corporation

7.6: ADM

7.7: Sensient Technologies Corporatiion

7.8: Mane SA

7.9: Robertet

7.10: T. Hasegawa

7.11: Bell Flavors & Fragrances

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes





Givaudan

Firmenich SA

International Flavors & Fragrances

Symrise

Takasago International Corporation

ADM

Sensient Technologies Corporatiion

Mane SA

Robertet

T. Hasegawa Bell Flavors & Fragrances

For more information about this report visit



About ResearchAndMarkets

ResearchAndMarketsis the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo:

SOURCE Research and Markets