Minister Of State For Foreign Affairs Participates In UN Security Council Meeting On Ukraine

New York: Minister of State for Foreign Affairs HE Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi participated in the UN Security Council Meeting on Ukraine, on the sidelines of the 78th UN General Assembly (UNGA) in New York.

