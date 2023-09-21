Prime Minister And Minister Of Foreign Affairs Meets Iranian Foreign Minister

New York: Prime Minister and the Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Shiekh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani met on Thursday with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran HE Dr. Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, on the sideline of the 78th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA 78) in New York.

During the meeting, they discussed cooperation between the two countries and ways to support and enhance them, as well as efforts related to negotiations to return to the joint action plan.

The Iranian Foreign Minister also thanked the State of Qatar for its role in mediating the US-Iranian agreement on the exchange of the detainees.