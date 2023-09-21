PM Meets UN High Commissioner For Refugees

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA
New York: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign AffairsHE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani met on Thursday with HE United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) Filippo Grandi, on the margin of the 78th UN General Assembly (UNGA) in New York.
During the meeting, they discussed aspects of cooperation between the State of Qatar and the UNHCR. Read Also
