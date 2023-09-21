Minister Of State For Foreign Affairs Attends Reception Hosted By US President

New York: Minister of State for Foreign Affairs HE Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi attended a reception hosted, in New York, by US President Joe Biden and his wife, in honor of the heads of delegations participating in the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

