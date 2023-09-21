BYD Launched The U8 Premium Edition Under Its High-End Sub-Brand Yangwang

This exceptional vehicle boasts a plug-in hybrid system, offering an impressive CLTC (Comprehensive Long Trip Capability) range of up to 1,000 km, ensuring peace of mind during off-road adventures. The Yangwang U8 is powered by two groundbreaking technologies: the e4 platform and the DiSus-P Intelligent Hydraulic Body Control System.

The U8 Premium Edition boasts unique features such as all-terrain tank turns, tire blowout stabilization, and emergency flotation, ensuring unparalleled safety, exceptional performance, and an extraordinary driving experience. The U8 Premium Edition aims to redefine the million-level new energy off-road segment.

Disruptive EV Technologies Empower the Masterpiece

The U8 Premium Edition is driven by the revolutionary e4 Platform and the DiSus-P technologies. BYD's e4 Platform is the world's first mass-produced four-motor independent drive technology platform, designed to offer leading-class safety and performance. Compared with conventional fuel vehicles, it precisely controls the dynamics of all four wheels through four-motor independent vector control, providing rapid sensing, precise recognition, and robust control capabilities.

The U8 Premium Edition packs a whopping 1,200 horsepower, it can sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.6 seconds. The precise torque vectoring on each wheel ensures stability even during a tire blowout, pushing the boundaries of active automotive safety.

The BYD DiSus Intelligent Body Control System is another proprietary breakthrough, enhancing vehicle agility and compatibility in various driving scenarios. It reduces the risk of rollovers, minimizes occupant displacement during high-speed cornering, acceleration, or braking, and protects the vehicle from damage under challenging road conditions.

An Unprecedented Premium Off-roader for the Discerning Driver

The U8 Premium Edition supports fast DC charging at rates of up to 110 kW, allowing a charge from 30% to 80% in just 18 minutes. In extreme conditions, such as flash floods or off-road water obstacles, the U8 Premium Edition can remain afloat for up to 30 minutes, maintaining stability and control for swift evasion.* Its 6 kW vehicle-to-load (VTL) discharge capability can power electronic devices and high-power equipment for up to 25 hours. The Yangwang U8 Premium Edition integrates 38 high-precision components and the robust NVIDIA DRIVE Orin intelligent driving processor, with a computational capability of up to 508 TOPS. The Yangwang U8 Premium Edition is equipped with Blade Batteries and supplemented with Cell-to-Chassis (CTC) technology, ensuring comprehensive travel safety.

Inside, the U8 Premium Edition's symmetrical, dual-layered cockpit features a 12.8-inch OLED Galaxy Curved Center Display, dual 23.6-inch longitudinal screens for the driver and front passenger, and high-end Nappa leather seats combined with Sapele wood from Africa. With three wireless charging spots, compatible with 50 kW fast charging, passengers can enjoy quick and convenient charging. It also boasts the Dynaudio Evidence Series high-end audio system with 22 speakers, offering an immersive auditory experience.

The Future Journey of Yangwang U8

Earlier this year, BYD unveiled its high-end sub-brand, Yangwang, dedicated to providing premium services accessible to consumers. Display vehicles of the U8 Premium Edition are now showcased in stores across major cities like Shanghai, Beijing, Guangzhou, and Chengdu, with deliveries scheduled to start in October. Over 60 Yangwang's direct sale stores are under construction, with plans to open more than 90 stores in over 40 cities by year-end.

With BYD's unwavering commitment to innovation and sustainability, Yangwang represents the future of greener transportation. Yangwang aims to push the boundaries of new energy vehicle evolution, offering robust performance, uncompromising safety, and an unparalleled driving experience.

*The emergency flotation feature is a passively triggered emergency function. The manufacturer advises users against attempting it without due cause. Once triggered, the vehicle needs to be returned to the factory for a thorough check.

About BYD

BYD is a multinational high-tech company devoted to leveraging technological innovations for a better life. Founded in 1995 as a rechargeable battery maker, BYD now boasts a diverse business scope covering automobiles, rail transit, new energy, and electronics, with over 30 industrial parks in China, the United States, Canada, Japan, Brazil, Hungary, and India. From energy generation and storage to its applications, BYD is dedicated to providing zero-emission energy solutions that reduce global reliance on fossil fuels. Its new energy vehicle footprint now covers 6 continents, over 70 countries and regions, and more than 400 cities. Listed in both Hong Kong and Shenzhen Stock Exchanges, the company is known to be a Fortune Global 500 enterprise that furnishes innovations in pursuit of a greener world.

For more information, please visit

About BYD Auto

Founded in 2003, BYD Auto is the automotive subsidiary of BYD, a multinational high-tech company devoted to leveraging technological innovations for a better life. Aiming to accelerate the green transition of the global transportation sector, BYD Auto focuses on developing pure electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles. The company has mastered the core technologies of the entire industrial chain of new energy vehicles, such as batteries, electric motors, and electronic controllers. It has witnessed in recent years significant technological advancements, including the Blade Battery, DM-i Super Hybrid Technology, e Platform 3.0, CTB Technology, e4 Platform, BYD DiSus Intelligent Body Control System, and DMO super hybrid system. The company is the world's first carmaker to stop the production of fossil-fueled vehicles on the EV shift and has remained top of new energy passenger vehicle sales in China for 10 years in a row.

