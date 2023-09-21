GBP/USD Forecast: Sees Support Just Below

(MENAFN- Daily Forex) The GBP/USD embarked on a turbulent journey during Wednesday's trading session, initially facing a decline as it leaned on the crucial support level of 1.2350, a zone that has repeatedly played a pivotal role in recent times. The near-term trajectory of the currency, however, seems contingent on the outcomes of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting, which is poised to exert significant influence on its future path. Forex Brokers We Recommend in Your Region 1 Read full review Get Started The prism through which we view this situation hinges on whether the FOMC adopts a hawkish or dovish stance. The potential impact of the FOMC's tone cannot be underestimated. Adding to the complexity, the Bank of England is set to announce its interest rate decision on Thursday, setting the stage for a tumultuous period ahead.From a technical standpoint, the 1.2350 level appears to be a critical lifeline that the British pound must maintain to remain buoyant. However, should the currency breach the lower boundary of Wednesday's candlestick, a precipitous drop to the 1.20 level may be in the offing. While the Federal Reserve is expected to maintain a tight monetary policy for the foreseeable future, the US dollar also enjoys the status of a safe-haven currency, making it a compelling choice in times of economic uncertainty.The Path of the British Pound Remains Uncertain
In the event that the market manages to ascend above the multiple inverted hammers observed earlier in the week, it may set its sights on the 200-day Exponential Moving Average . The 200-day EMA represents a significant focal point for technical traders, and a breakthrough could pave the way for a further advance toward the 50-day EMA. However, it is crucial to acknowledge that volatility is poised to persist as a dominant factor, particularly in the next 24 hours, as both central banks' actions will be under intense scrutiny. In other words, any trade put on now is probably going to be a guess, if not a gamble in this environment. In the end, the path of the British pound remains uncertain, with multiple variables at play. To navigate this challenging landscape, traders and investors must closely monitor the various levels discussed in this article, as they could provide valuable insights into the currency's future direction. As central banks make critical decisions, the financial markets brace for a period of heightened volatility and potential market-shaping developments.Ready to trade our daily Forex analysis ? We've made this UK forex brokers list for you to check out.
MENAFN21092023000131011023ID1107115203
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.