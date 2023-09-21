GBP/JPY Forecast: Faces Volatility Amid Rate Decisions

(MENAFN- Daily Forex)
In Wednesday's trading session, the GBP/JPY experienced a minor retreat but managed to find support just below the 50-Day Exponential Moving Average, offering a glimmer of hope for a potential resurgence. Should this support hold and lead to a rebound, it may pave the way for a continuation of the broader long-term uptrend. However, traders must exercise caution and remain vigilant, as the currency pair faces an impending flurry of market-moving events. Forex Brokers We Recommend in Your Region 1 Read full review Get Started A pivotal juncture lies ahead with the Bank of England's interest rate decision scheduled for early Thursday, followed by the Bank of Japan's interest rate decision on Friday. Beyond the rate announcements, market participants will closely scrutinize the accompanying statements and press conferences from both central banks. These events are likely to inject a considerable amount of noise and unpredictability into the currency pair, making it imperative for traders to carefully manage their position sizes.To sustain the upward momentum, breaking through the ¥184 level remains a critical objective. Achieving this would not only signify a continuation of the prevailing uptrend but also reaffirm the British pound's strength. Conversely, if the market were to breach the ¥182 level, it could provide an attractive opportunity for buyers to enter the market around the ¥180 level. Selling this pair does not appear to be a plausible scenario at present.Be PatientOne of the driving factors behind the British pound's appeal is the significant interest rate differential between the UK and Japan. Although the Bank of England is expected to raise rates, there remains uncertainty regarding the Bank of Japan's stance. Even if Japan were to follow suit with rate hikes, the interest rate differential would likely remain substantial, making the British pound a more attractive asset compared to the Japanese yen. This dynamic has persistently incentivized traders to maintain long positions in this pair, as evidenced by historical price charts.While the next few days may be characterized by heightened volatility, it is essential to remember that the broader market trend often prevails. Barring any unforeseen developments, the current outlook for this currency pair leans towards a bullish bias, underpinned by the enduring allure of the British pound in the face of ongoing central bank decisions. Consequently, traders are encouraged to stay patient, as the potential for a sustained uptrend remains intact.Ready to trade our daily Forex analysis ? Check out the best forex trading company in UK worth using.
