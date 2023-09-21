Crude Oil Forecast: Looks Overdone For The Time Being

(MENAFN- Daily Forex) In Wednesday's trading session, the crude oil markets took a step back as the specter of overextension loomed large. Forex Brokers We Recommend in Your Region 1 Read full review Get Started The West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil market experienced a decline during Wednesday's trading session, signaling a return to Earth after a period of soaring prices. If the market were to breach the lower boundary of the candlestick from Wednesday's session, it might lead to a potential descent towards the $87.50 level. The prevailing market conditions continue to be characterized by significant volatility , prompting investors to approach it with a keen awareness of the associated risks.Notably, the market has witnessed an impressive upward surge recently, prompting a pullback that may find support around the $85 level-a region marked by attractive value propositions. This correction comes against the backdrop of ongoing scrutiny of the supply and demand equation, with both Saudi Arabia and Russia implementing production cuts. Additionally, the global surge in inflation exerts its influence on crude oil prices, further impacting market dynamics.In parallel, Brent markets also underwent a modest retracement during Wednesday's trading session. The $95 level has emerged as a robust resistance point, contributing to the pullback. In the current context, it is reasonable to anticipate that this retreat may discover support around the $92.50 level, potentially extending down to the $90 level, an area characterized by prior consolidation.The Markets Are Navigating a Period of Adjustment
Despite the recent setback, the overall trajectory for this market suggests a continued upward climb. However, the inescapable force of gravity may exert its influence, given the recent exuberance. It's important to note that attempting to short this market at its current juncture is fraught with challenges. The appearance of a shooting star during Tuesday's session hinted at exhaustion and hesitation following an extraordinary rally. Such parabolic moves often precede significant pullbacks, and we may be on the brink of such a correction. Prudent investors will await signs of stability in the market before making any significant moves, as chasing the market's meteoric rise carries substantial risk. In conclusion, the crude oil markets are navigating a period of adjustment following an extended period of bullish momentum. The evolving dynamics of supply, demand, and inflation continue to shape the trajectory of oil prices. While a correction may be in the cards, the broader outlook remains optimistic, and investors should remain vigilant and patient, awaiting an opportune moment to re-engage with the market.Ready to trade our WTI Crude Oil Forex ? We've made a list of the best Forex Oil trading platforms worth trading with.
