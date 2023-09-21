EUR/USD Forecast: Rally Faces Uncertain Outlook Ahead Of FOM

(MENAFN- Daily Forex)
The EUR/US exhibited a modest uptick during the early hours of Wednesday, signaling a potential shift in sentiment among traders who had been aggressively shorting the currency. However, the path ahead remains uncertain as investors eagerly await the Federal Open Market Committee meeting and its subsequent statement. Here, we examine the key factors influencing the euro's trajectory and the levels to watch. Forex Brokers We Recommend in Your Region 1 Read full review Get Started One notable development on the horizon is the potential crossover of the 50-day Exponential Moving Average below the 200-day EMA , commonly referred to as the "death cross." This event tends to attract the attention of technical traders, who may view it as a bearish signal. Simultaneously, this crossover coincides with the lower boundary of the broader trading channel observed in recent periods, suggesting a level of historical significance.The critical price point to monitor is around 1.08, where the 200-day EMA currently resides. This level carries additional significance as it is where the euro may encounter a zone of "market memory," potentially acting as a support or resistance zone depending on market dynamics.Amidst the euro's price action, it's crucial to recognize the pivotal role of the upcoming FOMC meeting. Market participants will closely scrutinize the meeting's statement and accompanying press conference for insights into the Federal Reserve's monetary policy stance. Specifically, traders are eager to gauge whether the central bank plans to continue tightening monetary policy. Furthermore, they seek clarity on the Fed's perspective regarding recent fluctuations in US inflation. Although inflation has receded somewhat, it remains significantly above target levels, introducing an element of uncertainty.Be CautiousComplicating matters, the European Union is confronting economic headwinds that threaten to plunge it into a recession. Given these circumstances, enthusiasm for the euro's strength is tempered. Consequently, any rally in the near term may present selling opportunities, reflecting a prevailing "fade the rally" sentiment among investors.However, it's essential to remain flexible and open to changing market dynamics. A decisive breach of the moving averages with sustained momentum above them could prompt a reassessment of the overall situation. Until then, the euro's trajectory appears poised for potential volatility in the wake of the FOMC meeting, with market sentiment teetering on the edge between bullish and bearish inclinations.In conclusion, the euro's recent rally hints at a shifting landscape for the currency, but the looming FOMC meeting and the broader economic context in the European Union introduce substantial uncertainty. Traders would be wise to exercise caution and closely monitor key levels and events to make informed decisions in this dynamic market environment.Ready to trade our Forex daily forecast ? We've shortlisted the best FX trading platform in the industry for you.
