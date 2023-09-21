Gold Forecast: Market Surges, But FOMC Meeting Casts Shadow

(MENAFN- Daily Forex)
The gold market made significant strides during Wednesday's trading session, surging past the 50-Day Exponential Moving Average. Yet, the sustainability of this upward trajectory remains clouded by the looming Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting scheduled for later in the day. This pivotal event not only holds sway over gold but also casts its influence on the US dollar and interest rates, leaving traders pondering the central question of the Fed's monetary policy stance. Forex Brokers We Recommend in Your Region 1 Read full review Get Started From a technical standpoint, recent price action in the gold market has given rise to a prominent double-bottom pattern near the 200-day EMA, capturing the attention of technical traders. As the market approaches the $1975 level, a degree of resistance is expected. However, should this level be convincingly breached, the next psychological milestone of $2000 beckons. Market participants are keenly attuned to this round figure, with potential added significance attributed to options market dynamics.Conversely, the prospect of a reversal below the 50-day EMA cannot be dismissed, possibly triggering a test of the 200-day EMA, currently positioned near the $1925 level and trending upward. A breach of this level would shift focus to the critical support level at $1900. A drop below this point could signal trouble for gold. However, the prevailing momentum currently favors the upside. This does not imply relentless bullishness but underscores a notable appetite for buying.The market is Expected to Continue OscillatingAs a result, the market appears poised to continue its oscillation, albeit with a tilt toward upward movement. Wednesday's trading session is anticipated to be marked by heightened volatility. Nonetheless, the market seems to have its sights set on higher levels in the weeks ahead. Given this outlook, shorting gold may present a formidable challenge unless an unexpected FOMC surprise materializes. Such an event would entail a sudden dovish pivot by Fed Chair Jerome Powell, though such an occurrence remains improbable at present. Consequently, heightened volatility is on the horizon.In conclusion, the gold market's recent surge faces a litmus test in the form of the FOMC meeting. While the technical picture suggests potential upward momentum, the central bank's decision and guidance hold the key to gold's near-term trajectory. Traders are bracing for a rollercoaster ride, with the prevailing sentiment leaning toward continued bullishness unless unforeseen circumstances intervene. That being said, expect a lot of trouble if you are putting on big positions.Ready to trade today's Gold prediction ? Here's a list of some of the best XAU/USD brokers to check out.
