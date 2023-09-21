Minimum Meal Prices For Residential Guests At Colombo City Hotels From October

The Gazette, dated September 11, 2023, has been authorised by the Chairman of the Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority (SLTDA) Priantha Fernando and is effective from October 1, 2023.

As per the Gazette, the minimum prices shall be imposed, levied, demanded or recovered from each occupant in respect of charges for meals which may be provided to such an occupant in a tourist hotel which is categorised as a tourist service under the Tourism Act within the limits of the area of Colombo Municipal Council.

The meal prices for residential guests only, in United States Dollars (USD) or its equivalent in Sri Lanka Rupees shall be as follows:-

Five-star tourist hotels :



Breakfast- US$10, Lunch – US$ 15, Dinner – US$ 17



Four-star tourist hotels :



Breakfast – US$ 09, Lunch – US$ 14, Dinner – US$16



Three-star tourist hotels :



Breakfast – US$ 08, Lunch – US$ 10, Dinner – US$ 14



Two-star tourist hotels :



Breakfast – US$ 06, Lunch – US$ 08, Dinner – US$ 10



One star tourist hotels :



Breakfast – US$ 05, Lunch – US$ 07, Dinner – US$ 09

As per the Gazette, the prices specified shall be payable in respect of a period of twenty-four hours and exclude service charges and other applicable taxes, fees or charges for any other services or facility that may be provided.

Meanwhile, Minimum Room Rates (MRR) for City Hotels in Colombo will also come into effect from October 01, 2023, as per the Gazette notification.

The prices for corporate and free independent tourist hotel room, in United State Dollars (USD) or its equivalent in Sri Lanka rupees shall be as follows:-



Five-star tourist hotels – US$ 100

Four-star tourist hotels – US$ 75



Three-star tourist hotels – US$ 50



Two-star tourist hotels – US$ 35



One-star tourist hotels – US$ 20



The prices specified are subject to conditions; the prices specified shall be payable in respect of a period of twenty-four hours and exclude service charges and other applicable taxes, fees or charges for any other services or facility that may be provided, and the case of Residence/Apartment Hotels for short term business (less than one month) there shall be an additional charge of US$ 15 or its equivalent in Sri Lankan Rupees per extra guest over double occupancy.

As per the Gazette, there shall be a 20% commission for the prices for meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions, and a 10% commission for the prices for leisure.

Full Gazette :

