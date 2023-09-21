Crown Prince Starts Working Visit To Washington, DC, Thursday

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - HRH Crown Prince Hussein starts a two-day working visit to Washington, DC, on Thursday
During the visit, His Royal Highness is scheduled to meet members of the US administration, Congress members and committee chairs, as well as think tank representatives and Jordanian entrepreneurs and businesspeople specialised in information technology, according to a Royal Court statement.
The Crown Prince had concluded his visit to New York after accompanying His Majesty King Abdullah at the meetings of the 78th Session of the United Nations General Assembly.
