Gooddata Enhances Data Security Assurance With SOC2 Certification For Gooddata Cloud

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) SOC2 certification is a testament to our unwavering commitment to the security and privacy of our clients' data.” - Vojtech Luhan, Head of Security and Compliance, GoodDataSAN FRANCISCO, US, September 21, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- GoodData , the cloud-based data and analytics platform, is proud to announce the successful achievement of SOC2 certification for GoodData Cloud. This significant milestone underscores the organization's commitment to providing its clients with the highest levels of data security and compliance and further solidifies its position as a trusted partner for data-driven businesses.
SOC2 (System and Organization Controls 2) is a widely recognized certification that validates an organization's commitment to maintaining stringent data security and privacy standards. GoodData has used the certification to demonstrate the security assurance of its platform since 2013. By achieving SOC2 certification for GoodData Cloud, its newest product, GoodData has once again demonstrated its dedication to safeguarding sensitive data and ensuring the utmost security for its analytics platform.
GoodData Cloud's SOC2 certification demonstrates:
Top-Level Data Security: Underlining the importance of customer data being stored, processed, and transmitted securely, reducing the risk of data breaches and unauthorized access.
Data Privacy Assurance: Clients can trust that GoodData follows strict data privacy policies and procedures, in alignment with industry best practices, to protect their sensitive information.
Reliability and Availability: The analytics platform's infrastructure is designed to maintain high availability, ensuring uninterrupted access to data and analytics capabilities.
Top-Level Risk Management: The certificate's requirement for rigorous risk assessment and management practices contributes to the proactive identification and mitigation of potential security threats.
Trust and Confidence: This achievement reinforces GoodData's commitment to meeting and exceeding client expectations for data security and privacy, fostering trust and confidence among its user base.
GoodData's Head of Security and Compliance, Vojtech Luhan, expressed enthusiasm about this achievement, stating, "SOC2 certification is a testament to our unwavering commitment to the security and privacy of our clients' data. I am happy that we were able to add GoodData Cloud to our family of products covered by the SOC2 report, which we have continuously maintained for the past 10 years. We understand the critical importance of data security in today's digital landscape, and this achievement further strengthens our position as a trusted partner for businesses relying on data-driven insights."
As part of its ongoing commitment to data security, GoodData will continue to invest in technology, infrastructure, and personnel to ensure its analytics platform remains at the forefront of secure data management and analytics.
For more information about GoodData and its SOC2-certified analytics platform, visit GoodData's website or request a copy of the third-party certification report here .
About GoodData
GoodData is the leading cloud-based analytics platform, bringing data-driven decision-making to organizations across the globe. With a platform engineered to be flexible, open, secure, and scalable, GoodData empowers its customers to make data analytics available to every single end user via real-time, self-service data insights right at the point of work. A number of the world's top businesses rely on GoodData in order to drive meaningful change and achieve more with their data.
GoodData is headquartered in San Francisco and is backed by Andreessen Horowitz, General Catalyst Partners, Intel Capital, TOTVS, and others. For more information, visit GoodData's website, and follow GoodData on LinkedIn, YouTube, and Medium.
###
Harry Dix
GoodData
+1 415-200-0186
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
YouTube
MENAFN21092023003118003196ID1107115069
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.