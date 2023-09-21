RENOWNED OIL PAINTER JENNY SIMON CELEBRATES 15 YEARS OF ARTISTRY AT THE SIGNATURE GALLERY

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Invite Jenny Simon Art Reception
Join Us For The Opening Night Art Reception "Art Obsessed" On October 14, 2023 in Laguna Beach
LAGUNA BEACH, CA, USA, September 21, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- The Signature Gallery is proud to announce a milestone celebration of the incredible talent of German American visual artist, Jenny Simon. For the past 15 years, Ms. Simon has graced our gallery with her breathtaking, thickly textured oil paintings that capture the sheer beauty of nature in the most captivating way. To mark this momentous occasion, the Signature Gallery is hosting an exclusive reception in honor of Jenny Simon on October 14th, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. This event promises to be a night of artistic enchantment and cultural celebration, offering art enthusiasts and connoisseurs an opportunity to engage with the artist herself.
Born out of a passion for the natural world, Jenny Simon's artwork is a testament to her unique ability to transport viewers into seascapes and abstractions of unparalleled splendor. Her mastery of oil painting techniques has allowed her to create art that not only reflects the physical beauty of nature but also evokes deep emotional connections.
Attendees at the reception will have the privilege of viewing a curated selection of Jenny Simon's latest creations. This will be a rare chance to witness her artistry and to gain insight into the inspiration behind her stunning oeuvre. In addition we are thrilled to announce that all attending art collectors will have the exclusive chance to receive a personally signed copy of her latest book "Imagine".
Jenny Simon's work has received acclaim from art collectors, and her pieces adorn the walls of private collections worldwide. Her dedication to her craft and her unwavering commitment to portraying the natural world in all its glory have solidified her reputation as one of the most prominent contemporary oil painters.
Don't miss the opportunity to join us in celebrating Jenny Simon's 15-year journey as a featured artist at the Signature Gallery. We invite you to immerse yourself in the world of her mesmerizing oil paintings and to share in the magic of her artistry.
For media inquiries, interviews, or additional information, please contact:
The Signature Gallery
Jenny Simon
(949)424-3076
About Jenny Simon:
Jenny Simon is a German American visual artist renowned for her thickly textured oil paintings inspired by the beauty of nature. With a career spanning 30 years, her work has captured the hearts of art enthusiasts worldwide. Simon's unique ability to convey the essence of nature through her art has garnered a dedicated following of collectors.
About the Signature Gallery:
The Signature Gallery is a premier art gallery dedicated to showcasing exceptional contemporary artists. Located at 220 Forest Avenue in Laguna Beach, California, it has been a hub for art lovers and collectors, consistently bringing outstanding artwork to the community.
Jenny Simon
The Signature Gallery
+1 949-424-3076
email us here
