GK3 CAPITAL UNVEILS ASSETFLOW AI: Revolutionizing How Asset Managers Raise Capital

AssetFlow AI by GK3 Capital simplifies complexity, aligns with the digital preferences of today's advisor audience, and offers a streamlined path to raising capital.
A revolutionary platform that turbocharges distribution using AI powered digital engagement. The biggest threat to digital success is outdated or disconnected technologies” - John GulinoROBBINSVILLE, NJ, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- GK3 Capital, a digital marketing and sales solutions agency serving the financial services industry, has added a revolutionary technology platform to its service offerings for asset managers. AssetFlow AI is the first intelligent turnkey asset-raising platform designed to use Artificial Intelligence to help asset managers radically accelerate their asset-raising programs. GK3 Capital developed AssetFlow AI in partnership with Invisr, a leading technology development company, to provide a fully integrated solution that elevates a firm's ability to convert more sales leads and raise capital faster.
AssetFlow AI is the natural evolution of technology for reaching an advisor audience that has embraced digital as a preferred form of interacting with asset managers.
AssetFlow AI's integrated technology stack empowers an asset manager with the tools to reach its prospective advisor audience online with AI-generated proprietary content and capture every visitor interaction. Each touchpoint generates signals that sales teams use to engage with the right prospects at the right time, with the right message.“Asset managers need their sales strategies to align with this digital reality,” said John Gulino, CEO of GK3 Capital.“After all, 70% of the buying process happens before prospects ever talk to a salesperson. That's why having the right technology to raise capital is so critical.”
Unfortunately, many firms are reluctant to adopt a digital-first mindset, citing the issue of complexity often associated with onboarding new technologies. But as Gulino points out,“The biggest threat to digital success is outdated or disconnected technologies. Each element of the tech stack–what we call the“digital wholesaling platform”–must work together in sync as sales and marketing teams guide prospects through their journeys to becoming clients.”
GK3 Capital targeted the specific concern of complexity when conducting due diligence technology platforms, recognizing that creating a simple, all-inclusive system was essential to earning the attention of asset managers struggling to grow their asset-raising programs. Again, according to Gulino,“Invisor's platform was hands-down the simplest and most elegant solution we found, and its tech prowess was clearly evident across their entire management team.” Tal Gozhansky, Invisr's Founder and CEO, adds,“Our team was delighted to partner with GK3 Capital due to their intimate knowledge of the asset management industry and their stellar reputation. We are confident AssetFlow AI will quickly become the gold standard intelligent turnkey asset-raising solution in the financial services industry.”
With AssetFlow AI, an asset manager can now meet clients online with a website that is already engineered to convert visitors into signals for its sales team. Every website interaction is captured in the platform's integrated CRM, which is customized for how the manager conducts business.
Signals are captured on each contact's record by the platform's proprietary workflow system, and the AI-assisted campaign builder continues to communicate with contacts in real time. For example, if you feed the platform your Buyer Personas (a detailed description of your ideal customers), you can then ask it to generate content for an awareness blog, and the result will be relevant, impactful copy that answers your personas' questions as they begin to formulate their problem. As contacts interact with content, AssetFlow AI's lead-scoring algorithm informs wholesalers of the best prospects to contact, and the best time to reach them, using the most appropriate message.
Leveraging GK3 Capital's unparalleled experience and knowledge of the asset management distribution landscape and using the AssetFlow AI platform to engage advisors digitally, asset management firms can transform how they raise capital.
About GK3 Capital
GK3 Capital provides award-winning digital marketing and sales solutions for financial services firms seeking to grow assets and revenues. Clients leverage GK3's unique combination of financial and digital expertise to raise capital with Digital Distribution TM. To learn more, visit GK3capital.
