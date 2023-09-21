Major General John H. Russell Leadership Award Honors Dave Mccormick

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
David McCormick
McCormick to receive 2023 award from Marine Corps University Foundation
NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Dave McCormick will be honored with the 2023 Marine Corps University Foundation (MCU Foundation) Major General John H. Russell Leadership Award at the Union League Club of New York City.
The award, honoring Major General John H. Russell, the 16th Commandant of the Marine Corps, is presented annually at the Foundation's luncheon to a distinguished American whose commitment to personal and professional excellence embodies those qualities of leadership and character uniquely associated with the United States Marine Corps. The Marine Corps University Foundation honored President of Equitable, Mr. Nick Lane last year with this distinguished award.
Other past recipients of this prestigious honor include Mrs. Jordan H. Saunders, His Eminence, Timothy Michael Cardinal Dolan, former New York City Police Commissioner Raymond W. Kelly, and publisher of The New York Times Arthur O. Sulzberger. You can view the full list here .
McCormick is a prominent business executive, combat veteran, and public servant. Dave served as the Chief Executive Officer of Bridgewater Associates, one of the world's largest investment management firms, before pursuing a U.S. Senate seat in his home state of Pennsylvania in 2022. Prior to Bridgewater, he was the U.S. Treasury Under Secretary for International Affairs and held senior posts on the National Security Council and at the Department of Commerce. From 1999-2005, Dave was the CEO and then President of two publicly traded software companies. He is a graduate of the United States Military Academy, a former Army paratrooper, and a veteran of the First Gulf War. David holds a Ph.D. from Princeton's School of Public and International Affairs, and previously served on the Defense Policy Board.
About The Marine Corps University Foundation
Founded in 1980, the Marine Corps University Foundation has provided substantial intellectual and financial resources to the Marine Corps University. The Marine Corps University educates active-duty Marines; sister service officers; allied and friendly nation personnel and governmental individuals in security studies, terrorism, warfighting, emerging states and defense policy, along with critical geostrategic matters. Marines then apply this knowledge in conflict zones around the world. The University equips Marines with critical thinking skills that will enable them to achieve success throughout their careers. Given the University's finite resources, the Foundation raises funds to ensure its mission accomplishment.
Visit HERE for tickets to the Russell Leadership Awards Luncheon on 18 October 2023 in NYC. Questions re: Marine Corps University Foundation please contact LtGen Richard Mills, USMC (Ret), President and CEO: /
LtGen Richard Mills, USMC (ret)
Marine Corps University Foundation
+1 703-640-6835
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
MENAFN21092023003118003196ID1107115054
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.