CHEPLAPHARM Succesfully Places Additional Notes In A Volume Of €300M



EQS-Media / 21.09.2023 / 13:41 CET/CEST

CHEPLAPHARM Arzneimittel GmbH (“CHEPLAPHARM” or the“Company”), a leading international platform for well-established branded medicines, took advantage of the currently favorable market conditions and successfully placed additional senior secured notes with a total volume of €300m. The proceeds from the new notes will be used for general corporate purposes, strengthening the Company's liquidity position, and further increase its financial flexibility.



“I am very pleased that we were able to take advantage of the constructive market environment we currently see and successfully placed this transaction at attractive conditions”, says Dr. Kia Parssanedjad, CFO of CHEPLAPHARM.“In light of the general high macroeconomic volatility over the recent months, it is very important for us to also use smaller favorable windows, which in this case was backed by stable secondary market prices of the notes we placed in April 2023. The proceeds will strengthen our liquidity and further increase our financial flexibility, which provides us with additional opportunities to continue our growth path. On behalf of CHEPLAPHARM, I would like to thank both our existing investors and all new investors for their trust and support in this transaction."



The transaction represents a tap of the 7.500% senior secured notes placed in April 2023 and the new notes therefore have the same conditions as the Company's outstanding €425m 7.500% senior secured notes due 2030.

Latham & Watkins acted as legal advisor to CHEPLAPHARM.



About CHEPLAPHARM CHEPLAPHARM is a fast-growing pharmaceutical company, headquartered in Greifswald, Germany, offering branded and niche products worldwide. The family-owned company specializes in selected active substances and indications and focuses on an international buy-and-build strategy.

Please refer to for additional information.

Press office: CHEPLAPHARM ǀ Ziegelhof 24 ǀ 17489 Greifswald ǀ presse(at)cheplapharm.com







These materials are not an offer for sale of securities. The offering is being made by means of an offering memorandum. This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the notes or any other security and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in the United States or in any jurisdiction in which, or to any persons to whom, such offering, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

The notes and the related guarantees have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the“Securities Act”) or the securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction of the United States, and may not be offered or sold within the United States, or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons, except pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act and applicable state or local securities laws. Accordingly, the notes and the related guarantees are being offered and sold (i) in the United States only to qualified institutional buyers in accordance with Rule 144A under the Securities Act and (ii) in“offshore transactions” to non-U.S. persons outside the United States in accordance with Regulation S under the Securities Act.

This communication is only being distributed to and is only directed at (i) persons who are outside the United Kingdom, (ii) persons who are investment professionals falling within Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005, as amended (the“Order”), (iii) are persons falling within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) (high net worth companies, unincorporated associations, etc.) of the Order, or (iv) any persons to whom an invitation or inducement to engage in investment activity (within the meaning of section 21 of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000) in connection with the issue or sale of any securities may otherwise lawfully be communicated or cause to be communicated (all such persons together being referred to as“relevant persons”). The investments to which this press release relates are only available to, and any invitation, offer or agreement to subscribe, purchase or otherwise acquire such securities will be engaged in only with, relevant persons. Any person who is not a relevant person should not act or rely on this press release or any of its contents.

The offer and sale of the notes will be made pursuant to an exception under the Prospectus Regulation from the requirement to produce a prospectus for offers of securities. This press release does not constitute a prospectus within the meaning of the Prospectus Regulation or an offer to the public.

Manufacturer target market (MIFID II product governance) is eligible counterparties and professional clients only (all distribution channels). No PRIIPs key information document (KID) has been prepared as not available to retail investors in EEA.

The distribution of this press release into certain jurisdictions may be restricted by law. Persons into whose possession this announcement comes should inform themselves about and observe any such restrictions. Any failure to comply with these restrictions may constitute a violation of the laws of any such jurisdiction.

Forward-looking statements This news release may include“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the securities laws of certain applicable jurisdictions. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, all statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this news release, including, without limitation, those regarding the Company's intentions, beliefs or current expectations concerning, among other things: the Company's future financial conditions and performance, results of operations and liquidity; the Company's strategy, plans, objectives, prospects, growth, goals and targets and future developments in the markets in which the Company participates or is seeking to participate. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms“anticipate”,“believe”,“continue”,“ongoing”,“estimate”,“expect”,“intend”,“may”,“plan”,“potential”,“predict”,“project”,“target”,“seek” or, in each case, their negative, or other variations or comparable terminology. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. Readers are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and that the Company's actual financial condition, results of operations and cash flows, and the development of the industry in which the Company operates, may differ materially.

End of Media Release



Issuer: Cheplapharm AG

Key word(s): Finance

21.09.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at Language: English Company: Cheplapharm AG Ziegelhof 24 17489 Greifswald Germany Phone: 03834 3914 O E-mail: Internet: ISIN: DE000CHP2222 WKN: CHP222 Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard) EQS News ID: 1731701

Notierung vorgesehen

End of News EQS Media