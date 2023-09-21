Notice To The Holders Of The Preferred Securities | Corporate





EUR 200,000,000 EURO FIXED RATE ENHANCED CAPITAL ADVANTAGED PREFERRED SECURITIES (“LP IV ECAPS”)





ISSUER: LEHMAN BROTHERS UK CAPITAL FUNDING IV LP (“LP IV”)





ISIN: XS0282978666





LIQUIDATION OF LB GP NO.1 LTD (“the Company”) AND IMPLICATIONS FOR HOLDERS OF LP IV ECAPS





Your attention is drawn to the formal notice contained in the PDF link below concerning the Company, LP IV and the LP IV ECAPS. In order to view the formal notice, it is recommended that you copy and paste the link into your browser.









If you have any difficulties in opening the link, please contact Samantha Hawkins at RSM UK Restructuring Advisory LLP by e-mail: .





Dated: 21 September 2023





This notice is given by





Bruce Alexander Mackay

RSM UK Restructuring Advisory LLP

as Joint Liquidator of LB GP No.1 Ltd

















