Bengal Business Summit To Be Held In Kolkata On Nov 21-22

Kolkata, Sept 21 (KNN) The seventh edition of the West Bengal business summit is all set to take place in Kolkata on November 21-22.

West Bengal Chief minister Mamata Banerjee

on Tuesday announced that the MSME sector will be a major emphasis of the upcoming business summit.

The chief minister, who is currently in Spain to attract investments for state, said Bengal is home to hundreds of MSME units that provide employment for a large number of people.







Speaking at the business event in Barcelona, CM Banerjee urged Spanish investors to invest in the food processing industry in the state.

"Spain is a global leader in food processing. West Bengal has great human capital with a huge talent pool. Cost of operations is low, as the state is endowed with cheap labour, uninterrupted power supply and excellent last mile connectivity," Banerjee said.

The CM further said that the state also has a significant geographic advantage.“The government wants businesses to locate in West Bengal since it has one of India's fastest-growing economies and because the state is a gateway to sections of South East Asia and the North Eastern part of the country,” she added.

For this year's business conference, which will take place in Kolkata in November, the state government wants Spain to be a partner.

(KNN Bureau)