ASDC, GIZ Partner To Offer Short-Term EV Technician Course

New Delhi, Sept 21 (KNN) Automotive Skills Development Council (ASDC) and Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH jointly launched a pioneering short-term Electric Vehicle (EV) technician course on Wednesday.

The course is designed exclusively for ITI (Industrial Training Institute) graduates.







It aims to equip them with the necessary skills to excel in the evolving field of electric vehicles, the company said.

The inauguration ceremony was held at the AMASS Skill Centre in Gurugram and was presided over by Rodney Reviere, Project Head IGVET - GIZ India.

This two-and-a-half-month programme is part of a broader upskilling initiative and aligns its curriculum with the National Skill Qualification Framework.

Students will receive training that adheres to international standards, with a strong emphasis on practical, hands-on learning.

ASDC and GIZ India are committed to training 100 students in every batch, with students being mobilized through Skill Development & ITI-affiliated centres.

Vinkesh Gulati, VP, ASDC, said,“The increasing focus on electric vehicles in India, stating, 'ASDC offers training programs in various areas of the EV industry, including manufacturing, maintenance, repair, and charging infrastructure. All QPs provide hands-on training and practical experience, preparing technicians including soft skills such as communication, teamwork, and problem-solving, which are essential for success in the industry.”

“The EV sector has generated a remarkable upswing in the demand for proficient individuals, spanning from engineers and designers to technicians and maintenance personnel. In the ever-evolving landscape of the electric vehicle (EV) industry, one of the key outcomes of skill development is the significant creation of new job opportunities,” Gulati said.

Reviere, Project Head IGVET - GIZ India, said,“Growing consumer awareness about the importance of eco-friendly transport and the long-term cost-effectiveness of EV ownership are catalysts for EV adoption. As the industry expands, more jobs are being created, necessitating a workforce capable of keeping pace with evolving technology.”

Highlighting the role of skill development in improving the quality of EVs, Rodney added,“With the right skills, engineers and designers can create more efficient, durable, and safer EVs. Skilled technicians and maintenance workers ensure these EVs remain in excellent working condition, enhancing the overall customer experience.”

“Installing and maintaining charging stations, battery storage systems, and other EV infrastructure components demand skilled workers. Skilled professionals are crucial for correct installation and maintenance, minimizing downtime and ensuring smooth infrastructure operations,” he said.

(KNN Bureau)