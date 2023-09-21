Gujarat To Conduct 'Vibrant City' Summits Ahead Of VGGS 2024

Gandhinagar, Sept 21 (KNN) Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Wednesday informed that leading up to Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit (VGGS), there will be 'Vibrant City' summits in Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, and Rajkot.

He also launched the official website, mobile application, and brochure for the 10th edition of the VGGS. This summit is scheduled to take place in Gandhinagar from January 10 to 12 next year and will be themed 'Gateway to the Future'.







The CM said that the website and mobile application are user friendly and will easily provide necessary information about the three-day summit.

As per reports, there will be 'Vibrant Gujarat, Vibrant District' events in all 33 districts of the state. These events, scheduled for October, will feature the participation of MSMEs, startups, self-help groups, women's cooperatives, and others.

The district-level events will encompass exhibitions, credit-linkage seminars, export seminars, and ODOP (One District, One Product) bazaars, offering a comprehensive platform for diverse economic activities before the VGGS in January.

Ahead of the VGGS, the state government will also conduct a global trade show from January 9- 13.It will also hold roadshows both in India and abroad to promote this significant business summit.

(KNN Bureau)