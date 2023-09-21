T-Hub Join Forces With Corporate Connections To Boost Investment & Innovation In India's Startup Ecosystem

Hyderabad, Sept 21 (KNN) T-Hub, India's leading startup incubator has announced partnership with Corporate Connections to strengthen the bridge between established corporations and the vibrant startup ecosystem, facilitating a seamless exchange of knowledge, resources, and investment opportunities.

Under this partnership, T-Hub will host exclusive startup showcases for Corporate Connections Members, creating a dedicated platform for innovative solutions.







T-Hub startups will gain access to an extensive network of established entrepreneurs and industrialists from various parts of the country.

Additionally, T-Hub will extend invitations to Corporate Connections members, encouraging participation in program demo days, offering startups valuable growth insights.

T-Hub will conduct investor education sessions to empower Corporate Connections members with insights for informed startup investments in a dynamic ecosystem.

As a key partner, Corporate Connections will nurture the ecosystem by facilitating regular interactions with T-Hub startups, fostering knowledge exchange, and active participation in community events.

Additionally, Corporate Connections will extend invitations to handpicked startups, offer direct contact information for their members, and share profiles of investors actively seeking opportunities.

Mahankali Srinivas Rao, CEO, T-Hub, said,“We are excited to announce our strategic partnership with Corporate Connections. This collaboration represents a significant milestone in our mission to empower startups and foster innovation. The partnership opens doors for startups to secure vital investments, access new markets, and benefit from expert mentorship. Together with Corporate Connections, we are bridging the gap between established corporations and the dynamic startup ecosystem, creating a powerful synergy.”

This collaboration aligns with the shared vision of bringing together 100 visionary thought leaders under one roof in Hyderabad to create opportunities, enrich themselves, and foster ecosystem growth.

Ananth Badhe, Executive Director, Corporate Connections, said“At Corporate Connections, we are excited to embark on this transformative journey with T-Hub. This strategic partnership marks a significant step in our commitment to fostering innovation and collaboration within our extensive global network, spanning 29 countries with over 1000 members. By joining forces with T-Hub, we aim to provide our members with unparalleled access to cutting-edge startups, mentorship opportunities, and the chance to be at the forefront of industry trends.”

The signing of

the MOU coincided with the launch of CC Hyderabad 2, the second chapter of Corporate Connection in Hyderabad.

